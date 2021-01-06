Connect with us

Charlie Crist calls for President Donald Trump's removal from office as unrest continues in D.C.

Crist called for the removal minutes after the President released a video addressing the rioters.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has called for the removal of President Donald Trump.

The 25th Amendment allows for the removal of a President. It’s time to remove the President,” Crist, who represents Florida’s 13th Congressional District, tweeted Wednesday afternoon in response to the unrest at the Capitol. 

Crist’s tweet came directly after Trump released a video addressing the rioters in Washington, D.C. In the video, the President continued to make false claims about a fraudulent election, and includes a thinly veiled call for the protesters to go home.

“I know your pain, I know you’re hurt, we had an election that was stolen from us,” Trump said in the video. “But you have to go home now, we have to have peace.”

Trump ended his address by telling rioters, whom he did not refer to as such, “we love you” and called them “special.”

“I’m not really a big ideological fan of Pence, but at least he’s not, you know, a madman, like we’re witnessing today,” Crist said in an interview with WFLA news. “This is insane. This is horrific.”

The 25th Amendment allows for the removal of a president if he is deemed unable to do his job, handing the role to the vice president.

His video drew prompt criticism following hours of unrest in Washington D.C. in and around the Capitol building as thousands of Trump supporters stormed the building and gained entrance. Critics argued his call for rioters to go home was appropriate, but his continued assertion of a stolen election only fueled further unrest.

Early reports on the unrest show one unnamed woman was shot and is in critical conditions.

Protesters broke windows and entered the building, causing members of Congress to be evacuated and prompting a halt to the day’s planned certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The National Guard as been activated to disperse the crowd, which as of 4:45 p.m. had already begun to thin.

The D.C. Mayor implemented a 6 p.m. curfew.

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

