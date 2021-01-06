Nikki Fried calls U.S. Capitol siege ‘terrorism,’ blames Donald Trump and enablers

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried denounced Wednesday the violence and rioting gripping the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement, Fried laid blame at President Donald Trump‘s feet and those who’ve enabled his voter fraud claims. Fried serves as Florida’s highest elected Democrat.

“The radical attempted overthrow of the U.S. Capitol, the attacks on Capitol Police officers, and the violent threats against those who swore oaths to uphold our Constitution are direct results of the President urging right-wing agitators to ‘stand back and stand by,'” Fried said in a statement. “Freedom of speech is a treasured Constitutional right, but our government must protect the interests of all Americans — not only a vocal minority.”

Fried continued: “The President’s enablers have inflamed discord and hatred at an historically fragile moment for our nation, when we have most needed unity and compassion, and do nothing to further solutions to the health, economic, and social issues we face. These actions are terrorism and insurrection against the United States of America, and this attack on our country must be met with swift, severe consequences. I am praying for the safety of members of law enforcement, Congress, and Capitol staff.”

The Commissioner’s condemnation comes after a mob backing the President breached the U.S. Capitol building.

The midday security breach forced congressional operations to a hard stop, effectively delaying the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

Media reports and images suggest law enforcement officers were overwhelmed by the ambush. Lawmakers were given gas masks and forced to evacuate the House Floor, CNN reported.

The National Guard has been deployed to Washington and more support is en route from neighboring Maryland and Virginia, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Florida’s Republican leaders have also denounced the Capitol Hill siege.