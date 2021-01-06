Connect with us

America in Crisis Headlines

Nikki Fried calls U.S. Capitol siege 'terrorism,' blames Donald Trump and enablers

America in Crisis Headlines

'I know your pain. I know your hurt.': Donald Trump tells protesters to go home

America in Crisis

Nikki Fried calls U.S. Capitol siege ‘terrorism,’ blames Donald Trump and enablers

‘These actions are terrorism.’

on

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried denounced Wednesday the violence and rioting gripping the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement, Fried laid blame at President Donald Trump‘s feet and those who’ve enabled his voter fraud claims. Fried serves as Florida’s highest elected Democrat.

“The radical attempted overthrow of the U.S. Capitol, the attacks on Capitol Police officers, and the violent threats against those who swore oaths to uphold our Constitution are direct results of the President urging right-wing agitators to ‘stand back and stand by,'” Fried said in a statement. “Freedom of speech is a treasured Constitutional right, but our government must protect the interests of all Americans — not only a vocal minority.”

Fried continued: “The President’s enablers have inflamed discord and hatred at an historically fragile moment for our nation, when we have most needed unity and compassion, and do nothing to further solutions to the health, economic, and social issues we face. These actions are terrorism and insurrection against the United States of America, and this attack on our country must be met with swift, severe consequences. I am praying for the safety of members of law enforcement, Congress, and Capitol staff.”

The Commissioner’s condemnation comes after a mob backing the President breached the U.S. Capitol building.

The midday security breach forced congressional operations to a hard stop, effectively delaying the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

Media reports and images suggest law enforcement officers were overwhelmed by the ambush. Lawmakers were given gas masks and forced to evacuate the House Floor, CNN reported.

The National Guard has been deployed to Washington and more support is en route from neighboring Maryland and Virginia, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Florida’s Republican leaders have also denounced the Capitol Hill siege.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Debuting today: The Winter 2021 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine