The Lincoln Project: Impeach the President

As supporters of President Donald Trump continue to besiege the Capitol, calls for the President’s impeachment or removal from office are starting to mount.

Among those calling for the President to leave office before Jan. 20: the Lincoln Project.

The former Republican operatives, who coalesced in opposition to the Trumpism that changed the party possibly forever, are again sounding the alarm as a crisis takes hold in Washington.

“The House should immediately impeach Donald Trump for directing and provoking this attack. The United States Senate should immediately vote to convict and remove him from office. Any Member of Congress who refuses to do so should be considered a co-conspirator,” asserted Rick Wilson, one of the co-founders of the group.

Describing the spectacle as one of “sedition and insurrection,” Wilson asserted the violence and disorder proved the group’s warnings about Trumpism to be true.

“People have long asked why the Lincoln Project has targeted Trump’s Republican allies, and today they have their answer. Those Republicans who have endorsed and encouraged Trump’s lawless coup attempt in the House and Senate deserve to be prosecuted, not seated in the halls of government,” Wilson contended.

The Lincoln Project said all of Wednesday’s remarkable events are “the direct responsibility of Donald Trump.”

“This shameful culmination of four years of lies, propaganda, dog whistles, gaslighting, and conspiracy theories at the hands of a dangerous, unstable President has now put our constitutional system of government at risk. While our democracy has been under attack since Donald Trump was elected in 2016, today’s domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol highlights just how much Trump and his enablers have entirely abandoned the principles of the Constitution and the Republic,” the group asserted, noting lasting damage.

“This is no longer simply about Donald Trump’s charade. It is an armed, violent, and planned insurrection against the United States of America. It is a moment where the tenets of Trumpism replaced the tenets of American democracy with the inevitable, violent results.”

Expect that as the situation develops, the Lincoln Project will continue to make the case that Trump, even with time quickly running out on his term, is an existential threat to American government. Whether this convinces Republicans to join with Democrats to oust the President is less certain, however.