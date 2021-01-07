USF to retain College of Education after criticism from local officials

Connect with us

USF originally planned on cutting its undergraduate programs within the college.

The University of South Florida will retain its College of Education after proposals of realignment and the closing of its undergraduate program. 

The university’s Interim Dean of the College of Education Judith Ponticell and USF Provost Ralph Wilcox announced in a letter plans to “retain the College of Education within an autonomous college structure,” as well as keep the “most high-demand undergraduate education programs.”

USF is also accelerating its search for a permanent dean for the college. 

The school announced this past fall that, due to budget constraints, it would be eliminating its undergraduate programs within the College of Education and maintaining only graduate-level programs.

The decision was met with swift backlash from local leaders, including those in the public K-12 system that relies on USF as a talent pipeline. The university’s College of Education serves as the largest single provider of teachers to the Tampa Bay area.

The university received letters from U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor and state Sen. Jeff Brandes urging solutions to preserve undergraduate programs in education.

Following the letter from the legislators, the university moved to preserve nine baccalaureate degrees, 15 majors, five minors and 18 concentrations within its undergraduate program.

The most recent decision by USF comes after university leadership met with various groups, including regional school district superintendents to discuss how the college could move forward. 

The elimination of the College of Education undergraduate program was suggested to reduce the college’s budget by $6.8 million — or 35% — over the next two years, according to WUSF.

“Financial reduction decisions are never easy, and this year especially has brought complexities and challenges unlike anything we have ever experienced,” the letter stated. “Through this process, we have listened, and we have learned. As we continue to make responsible decisions in the months to come, we need the support and trust of our community. Together, we can emerge from this challenge stronger and more connected than ever.

The proposal will be presented to the USF Board of Trustees at its workshop on Frida afternoon. 

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida.

