USF to preserve some undergraduate education programs

The University of South Florida will continue offering undergraduate degrees in education after weeks of backlash from local officials decrying the school’s decision to eliminate its undergraduate programs.

“While changes are needed at USF after a 63% drop in the college’s undergraduate enrollment over the past decade, we intend to continue offering carefully selected undergraduate degrees in education, though likely fewer than the nine baccalaureate degrees, 15 majors, five minors and 18 concentrations currently available,” USF President Steve Currall, Provost Ralph Wilcox and Dean of the College of Education Judith Ponticell wrote in a statement Friday.

The school announced earlier this fall that, due to budget constraints, it would be eliminating its undergraduate programs within the College of Education and maintaining only graduate level programs.

The decision was met with swift backlash from local leaders, including those in the public K-12 system that rely on USF for a talent pipeline. Currall received letters from U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor and state Sen. Jeff Brandes urging solutions that would preserve undergraduate programs in education.

“Today we were pleased to join several Tampa Bay region school district superintendents for an important conversation on how USF will continue to deliver teacher education programs in the future,” the group of USF officials wrote.

“Let us reiterate that no final decisions have been made regarding the College of Education. Meetings like the one today, and many others that Interim Dean Judith Ponticell continues to participate in with school superintendents, faculty, staff, students and community members, serve as critical opportunities to share ideas and listen to input as we reimagine our education programs during a period of significant budget challenges.”

The group said they will, in the coming weeks, review information about the demand for education graduates and “will make informed and evidence-based decisions that align with that data.”

“As our university-wide process of strategic realignment moves forward, USF remains committed to our responsibility of meeting the needs of the surrounding communities while continuing to be responsible stewards of the university’s financial resources,” the group said.

They said they would continue to also provide graduate and doctoral education programs, recognizing the key role they play in “the development of counselors, principals, superintendents and other K-12 leadership positions.”

The school is also “exploring how to deepen our commitment to STEM education on the St. Petersburg campus.”