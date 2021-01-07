Florida House legislation targets COVID-19 vaccine fraudsters

The Florida House will streamline a new bill next week that creates penalties for vaccine-related fraud schemes, House Speaker Chris Sprowls announced Thursday.

“It is a priority of the Florida House to protect Floridians who just want to get a COVID vaccine without being fleeced,” Sprowls said in a news release. “As a former state prosecutor, I know all too well how these operators prey on our consumers, and I will make it our mission to end their practice here.”

Sprowl’s push to stiffen penalties comes as federal law enforcement warns Americans about the rise in fake websites and fraudulent COVID-19 ploys. In many instances, swindlers offer vaccine access in exchange for large monetary sums.

The measure, HB 9, will also allow victims to pursue civil remedies against fraudsters.

GOP Rep. Ardian Zika of Pasco County sponsored the legislation.

“Floridians need to be on the lookout for vaccine scams but these criminals are using very slick, official-looking websites to run their operations,” Zika said. “This legislation puts them on notice and helps protect Floridians from getting scammed.”

The newly-minted Pandemics and Public Emergencies Committee will frontload HB 9 on Jan. 14 at 9 a.m., the second day of the House’s first committee week.

Chaired by Ormond Beach Republican Tom Leek, the committee was created in response to COVID-19.

“The last thing Floridians need during a pandemic is to worry about being defrauded over a vaccine they think they’re getting,” Leek said. “Our job as state legislators is to help ensure that Floridians are getting what they pay for, especially when it comes to their health and well-being.”

Notably, HB 9 is not the first COVID-19 related bill to catch Sprowls’ eye.

Sprowls on Wednesday vowed to prioritize legislation that protects Florida businesses from “frivolous” COVID-19 related lawsuits.

The House measure, HB 7, extends protections to businesses, schools, nonprofits and religious institutions who make a “good-faith effort” to follow government health guidelines. The protections would apply retroactively to a newly filed lawsuit if signed into law.

Sen. Jeff Brandes, meanwhile, filed an identical Senate Bill.

That bill, SB 72, would require a COVID-19 related lawsuit to accompany a physician’s affidavit, claiming the defendant caused the plaintiff’s injuries or damages.

The Florida Legislative Session begins on March 2.