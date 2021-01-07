Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Riverview man arrested for unlawful entry at Capitol riot

Headlines South Florida

Thursday sees another 6.1K COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths in South Florida

Headlines

Riverview man arrested for unlawful entry at Capitol riot

Capitol Police arrested two other Florida men on Wednesday in relation to the riots.

on

A Riverview man was arrested Wednesday in relation to the Capitol riots, according to Capitol Police. 

Matthew Council was among the 14 individuals arrested Wednesday as supporters of President Donald Trump breached the Capitol building. Council was arrested for unlawful entry, according to the Capitol Police.

Capitol Police arrested two other Floridians on unlawful entry charges — Michael Curzio of Summerfield and John Anderson of St. Augustine.

The arrests are in relation to the pro-Trump riots Wednesday that led to the death of four individuals. The armed-mob stormed the Capitol, causing for the evacuation of Congress members that left the country shaken.

The breach has led some to question the effectiveness of Capitol law enforcement.

The head of the U.S. Capitol Police defended his department’s response to the Capitol breach, saying Thursday that officers “acted valiantly when faced with thousands of individuals involved in violent riotous actions.” Washington’s Mayor called the police response “a failure,” according to AP.

The riots, and Trump’s ensuing response, has led many lawmakers to call for the removal of the President under the 25th Amendment, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has even started drafting Articles of Impeachment.

Despite the breach at the Capitol, Congress certified the election results just before dawn, confirming President-elect Joe Biden as the winner.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.