Riverview man arrested for unlawful entry at Capitol riot

A Riverview man was arrested Wednesday in relation to the Capitol riots, according to Capitol Police.

Matthew Council was among the 14 individuals arrested Wednesday as supporters of President Donald Trump breached the Capitol building. Council was arrested for unlawful entry, according to the Capitol Police.

Capitol Police arrested two other Floridians on unlawful entry charges — Michael Curzio of Summerfield and John Anderson of St. Augustine.

The arrests are in relation to the pro-Trump riots Wednesday that led to the death of four individuals. The armed-mob stormed the Capitol, causing for the evacuation of Congress members that left the country shaken.

The breach has led some to question the effectiveness of Capitol law enforcement.

The head of the U.S. Capitol Police defended his department’s response to the Capitol breach, saying Thursday that officers “acted valiantly when faced with thousands of individuals involved in violent riotous actions.” Washington’s Mayor called the police response “a failure,” according to AP.

The riots, and Trump’s ensuing response, has led many lawmakers to call for the removal of the President under the 25th Amendment, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has even started drafting Articles of Impeachment.

Despite the breach at the Capitol, Congress certified the election results just before dawn, confirming President-elect Joe Biden as the winner.