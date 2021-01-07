Ted Deutch calls for Donald Trump to be impeached following Capitol chaos

Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch is joining calls to impeach and remove President Donald Trump from office in his waning days after a dangerous spectacle Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

In a Thursday statement, Deutch appears to be following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s lead in pushing for Trump’s Cabinet to utilize the 25th Amendment and declare Trump unfit to lead the nation. Short of that, Deutch says the President should be impeached for an unprecedented second time.

“If VP [Mike] Pence refuses to take President Trump’s incitement of violent mobs storming the Capitol seriously, Congress must pursue its own efforts to prevent further damage,” Deutch wrote Thursday in a statement released to Twitter.

“Impeachment is our way forward. I am signing on in support of articles of impeachment to remove President Trump based on his incitement of violence at the Capitol yesterday.

Pelosi made similar remarks Thursday. She said if Pence and the Cabinet do not push to remove Trump, then “Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment. That is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus.”

Trump has promised “an orderly transition on January 20th,” the end date of Trump’s term per the constitution. That’s less than two weeks away, but some members of Congress are fearful of the President’s actions in that span now that his paths to victory have been fully foreclosed after Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden‘s victory on Wednesday.

Deutch expressed that concern in his Thursday statement, arguing Trump’s intermittent calls for peace Wednesday were littered with praise for the mob that breached the Capitol and repetition of false claims of vote fraud that led to the riot in the first place.

“In each statement yesterday Donald Trump did more to fan the flames of violence than to extinguish them,” Deutch said. “It doesn’t matter that only 2 weeks remain in his term. We must prevent further damage. The President must be removed from office.”

Deutch voted in favor of Trump’s impeachment in 2019, though the GOP-controlled Senate chose to keep Trump in office.