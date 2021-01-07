Debbie Wasserman Schultz says 25th Amendment should be used against Donald Trump

You can add the name of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz to the list of Florida Democrats calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from power after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Wednesday.

Wasserman Schultz said Thursday that Vice President Mike Pence should push to invoke the 25th Amendment. Trump has fed his supporters a stream of lies about the election being stolen from him. He then called for a “wild” rally on Wednesday, the date Congress was scheduled to once and for all finalize Joe Biden’s victory over Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

While speaking at the rally Wednesday, Trump urged supporters to march to the Capitol. Once there, a portion of the crowd stormed the Capital, breaching and defacing the building while temporarily halting the Electoral College vote count.

Now, Wasserman Schultz says Trump should lose power in his final days.

“The Vice President and Cabinet must stand up to the man who instigated the insurrection we just saw, and remove [Trump] from office,” Wasserman Schultz wrote Thursday.

The 25th amendment is designed to delegate presidential power to the Vice President should the President be unable to discharge his or her duties. For instance, the amendment was used under the George W. Bush administration when Bush was anesthetized for a colonoscopy.

While that instance dealt with temporary medical incapacity and was voluntary, some have argued Trump’s erratic behavior makes him mentally unfit to lead after Wednesday’s chaos. Four people died during the turmoil, one from a gunshot wound inflicted by a Capitol police officer and three from “medical emergencies.”

Other members of the Florida delegation have outright called for Trump to be impeached should Pence and the Cabinet decline to utilize the 25th Amendment.

Trump has promised “an orderly transition on January 20th,” the end date of Trump’s term per the constitution. That’s less than two weeks away, but some members of Congress are fearful of the President’s actions in that span now that his paths to victory have been fully foreclosed after Wednesday’s congressional vote.