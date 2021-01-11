Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.11.21

Good Monday morning.

It’s too long to include in its entirety at the top of Sunburn, so please click here to read my analysis of Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ political fortunes.

Some other notes this morning:

— Absolute must read: As chaos erupted into insurrection Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, the scene was shocking, but the extent to which lives were in peril didn’t become clear until the days following as more and more firsthand accounts came into view. The Washington Post highlights just how terrified lawmakers and their staff were on that fateful day with a shocking play by play.

— Not the first time: Civil rights activists took notice Wednesday the notable difference between a mob of mostly White insurrectionists storming the U.S. Capitol and the Black Lives Matter protests this summer: the police response was notable less with the White crowd even though that group presented a greater threat than protests against police brutality. Experts who track these sort of things pointed out something troubling: that fits a pattern. As FiveThirtyEight points out, “between May 1 and November 28, 2020, authorities were more than twice as likely to attempt to break up and disperse a left-wing protest than a right-wing one.” Worse, an analysis shows that when law enforcement uses force, they do so 51% of the time at left-leaning demonstrations while only 34% at conservative protests.

❌ — This is what Rick Scott is reading: The hotel chain Marriott International is suspending donations to Republicans who voted against certifying Joe Biden‘s election victory Monday. That would include Florida’s junior Senator, who voted against certifying results in Pennsylvania. According to Bloomberg, the hotel giant is one of the first corporate donors to take such action after Wednesday’s insurrection on Capitol Hill by Donald Trump supporters.

— Sunburn readers already know this, but …: It turns out waking up early is actually pretty good. As part of The Cut’s “Turns out it’s pretty good” series, author Sarah Hagi describes her lifelong commitment to waking up whenever she felt like it, how it made her secretly feel less put together than Type A folks who had their lives perfectly in order and how a friend showed her the value in waking up early. As she puts it, “The first few times, I couldn’t believe how great it was. There was so much day ahead of me! So many hours to be alive. I’d leave her place at noon, and it felt like I had already lived an entire day only to have another one sprawling before me.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@Pontifex: I am praying for the United States of America, shaken by the recent attack on Congress. I pray for those who lost their life. Violence is always self-destructive. I urge everyone to promote a culture of encounter and of care to construct the common good.

—@HolmesJosh: The more time, images, and stories removed from Wednesday, the worse it gets. If you’re not in a white-hot rage over what happened by now, you’re not paying attention.

—@MaggieNYT: The videos that have come out from the riot on Wednesday have been horrible, one worse than the last. There’s still so much we don’t know about how it unfolded and how it came to be.

Tweet, tweet:

who could have seen this coming pic.twitter.com/ZcgArqFfmT — Andy Downing (@andydowning33) January 10, 2021

Tweet, tweet:

So you’re telling me this guy went to D.C. just to attend a Trump rally. Photo by @WinMc pic.twitter.com/KYae6JJp1x — Martha Asencio Rhine (@MarthaARhine) January 11, 2021

—@KatyTurNBC: This was not two days in the making. Not two weeks. Not two months. The violence we saw — urged by Donald Trump — has been 5 years coming. Since he announced his candidacy. No one woke up this morning and suddenly realized he was a dangerous leader. They knew.

—@atrupar: That Trump won’t lower flags at the White House to honor the cop who was killed by the mob he encouraged really says it all.

Tweet, tweet:

This was sent out from the Smith campaign in North Carolina in the last hour. pic.twitter.com/LRWw2pO6jm — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 10, 2021

—@RepBarbaraLee: We can’t have unity without accountability for the White supremacy coming out of the White House.

—@Dgleick: As a Capitol Hill staffer, it feels insane that we’ll be going back to work with the same people who incited and, in some cases, may have helped organize a deadly fascist attack on us. Like, I walk by these people in the hallway. What am I supposed to do with that?

—@StuartPStevens: At @ProjectLincoln we are constructing a database of Trump officials & staff that will detail their roles in the Trump administration & track where they are now. No personal info, only professional. But they will be held accountable & not allowed to pretend they were not involved

—@Angry_saint: Breaking: PGA will be canceling all tournaments and instituting a lifetime ban of ever holding events at Trump Courses, including stripping Trump of hosting the 2022 PGA Championship, insider says. A sport governing body doing more than Congress.

Tweet, tweet:

To those concerned about the photo of the @AP camera cable tied into a noose outside the Capitol last week, remember these photos from 2018. #FlaPol pic.twitter.com/xk1qZtFRHL — Jim Rosica (@JimRosicaFL) January 10, 2021

— DAYS UNTIL —

— IMPEACHMENT —

“Donald Trump’s closest political allies plot against him during his final 10 days in office amid fears the U.S. President is going ‘rogue’” via Caroline Graham of The Daily Mail — Trump’s closest political allies have closed ranks to ‘shut down’ the U.S. President during his final 10 days in office, it has emerged, amid fears he is going ‘rogue.’ Vice President Mike Pence has assumed control of Trump’s Cabinet and is ‘acting as if he is no longer President,’ one former aide said. The source added: ‘Allies and foes alike have united to ensure the President doesn’t go completely rogue during his final days in office. He has effectively been shut down. The Cabinet are going about their duties to ensure the safety of the country and a smooth transition of power to Joe Biden.’

“Dems grapple with impeachment realities in race to punish Trump” via Heather Caygle, Sarah Ferris, and Kyle Cheney of POLITICO — Speaker Nancy Pelosi and senior Democrats are still weighing whether to impeach Trump next week, concerned that the resulting Senate trial would hamstring the first critical weeks of Biden’s presidency. Pelosi and her leadership team discussed several options for holding Trump accountable for inciting a deadly riot at the Capitol during a two-hour call Saturday night. Several top Democrats, including House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, raised concerns that any effort to quickly confirm Biden’s Cabinet nominees or pass a major coronavirus relief package would be delayed for weeks by a Senate impeachment trial.

“Trump still poses a danger, House Democratic caucus chair says” via Kelsey Tamborrino of POLITICO — House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries warned Sunday that Trump “may be in the Twitter penalty box” but still has access to the nuclear codes, following the deadly siege by pro-Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol last week. The House is barreling toward Trump’s impeachment for his role in fomenting the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol. “All of our efforts at the present moment are focused on his immediate removal,” Jeffries said Sunday. “That’s the right thing to do.”

“Democrats split on how hard to push impeachment” via Felicia Sonmez, Mike DeBonis and Juliet Eilperin of The Washington Post — Tensions are breaking out among Democrats over how aggressively to push for the impeachment of Trump, as House members insist he face consequences for inciting last week’s deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol while Biden signals he does not want the effort to interfere with his agenda. Both sides are treading carefully, aware that many voters hope Congress will prevent Trump from provoking further violence, but also want Biden to be free to take immediate action on the coronavirus pandemic and a faltering economy. Some Democrats said privately that they are wary of impeachment but unsure how to slow its momentum given the intensifying passions against Trump.

“Mitch McConnell memo outlines how Senate would conduct second trial for Trump if House impeaches” via Seung Min Kim of The Washington Post — On the cusp of the second impeachment battle in just over a year, McConnell is circulating a memo to Republican Senators that outlines how a potential Senate trial would work for Trump, proceedings that would all but certainly occur after he leaves the White House. In the memo, McConnell’s office notes that the Senate will not reconvene for substantive business until Jan. 19, the day before Biden is inaugurated. Although the Senate will hold two pro forma sessions next week, on Jan. 12 and Jan. 15, it is barred from conducting any kind of business during those days without agreement from all 100 Senators.

“Justin Amash’s successor Peter Meijer: Trump’s deceptions are ‘rankly unfit’” via Matt Welch of Reason.com — Rep. Meijer, the Republican successor to the retiring Amash, has had quite the week. On Sunday, the 32-year-old Iraq/Afghanistan veteran and supermarket heir was sworn into office. On Tuesday, he joined a dozen GOP lawmakers, including such Amash pals as Reps. Thomas Massie and Chip Roy, in objecting to Republican attempts to delay or oppose Biden’s certification as President-elect. The Congressman has withering words for elected Republicans who have spent the past nine weeks filling protesters’ ears with false conspiracy theories and unfulfillable hopes. “They were being lied to. They were being misled,” he said of the demonstrators.

“Yes, Congress should impeach Trump before he leaves office” via Laurence H. Tribe and Joshua Matz of The Washington Post — The Constitution entrusts the House with “the sole Power of Impeachment,” and the Senate with “the sole Power to try all Impeachments.” For good reason, the House and Senate have traditionally exercised those powers with considerable due diligence, deliberation and process. But the Constitution does not require slow motion at times of crisis, especially when the nation witnessed an impeachable offense in real-time. Here, holding protracted hearings would be a foolish undertaking, akin to playing a sonata on the decks of the Titanic. The House can and should act with dispatch. Moreover, there is now widespread, bipartisan recognition that Trump will remain a danger to our national security through his final days in office.

— IT WAS WORSE THAN WE THOUGHT —

“FBI, NYPD told Capitol Police about possibility of violence before riot, senior officials say” via Ken Dilanian, Tom Winter, Jonathan Dienst and Andrew Blankstein of NBC News — The FBI and the New York City Police Department passed information to U.S. Capitol Police about the possibility of violence during the protests Wednesday against the counting of the Electoral College vote, and the FBI even visited more than a dozen extremists already under investigation to urge them not to travel to Washington, senior law enforcement officials said. The previously unreported details undercut the assertion by a top FBI official that officials had no indication that violence was a possibility, and they add to questions about what intelligence authorities had reviewed before the Capitol riot, which led to the death of an officer and four other people, including a rioter who was shot and killed by police.

“‘Inside job’: House Dems ask if Capitol rioters had hidden help” via Kyle Cheney, Sarah Ferris, and Laura Barrón-López of POLITICO — A growing number of House Democrats say they’re concerned that tactical decisions by some Capitol Police officers worsened Wednesday’s riots and have raised the possibility that the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol might have had outside help. Lawmakers have uniformly praised most Capitol Police officers for their heroic response to the riots. Many officers suffered injuries defending members, aides and journalists from the onslaught and one, Brian Sicknick, died. But videos have also surfaced showing a small number of officers pulling down barricades for the rioters and, in another instance, stopping for a photo with one of them.

“The inaction of Capitol Police was by design” via Kellie Carter Jackson of The Atlantic — What Americans witnessed on their TV screens on Wednesday was not just an insurrection against American democracy, it was also an expression of White supremacy. As mobs of White Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building to ransack offices, terrorize lawmakers, and interrupt the certification of the presidential election, they were met with a notably weak show of force by the Capitol Police, who were responsible for quelling the insurrection. More than 50 officers were injured, and footage of police being physically assaulted by rioters proliferated online. To many of these acts of violence, officers responded with immense restraint or full capitulation.

“These Black Capitol Police officers describe fighting off ‘racist ass terrorists’” via Emmanuel Felton of BuzzFeed News — The first glimpse of the deadly tragedy that was about to unfold came at 9 a.m. on the morning of the insurrection for one Black veteran of the U.S. Capitol Police. But it didn’t come from his superiors, instead the officer had to rely on a screenshot from Instagram sent to him by a friend. “I found out what they were planning when a friend of mine screenshot me an Instagram story from the Proud Boys saying, ‘We’re breaching the Capitol today, guys. I hope y’all ready.’” The officer said that it was just a sign of the chaos that was to come, which saw officers regularly finding themselves unprepared and then outmanned and overpowered by the mob. Management’s inaction left Black police officers especially vulnerable to a mob that had been whipped up by Trump.

“Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund has stepped down, leaving earlier than expected” via Allison Klein and Rebecca Tan of The Washington Post — U.S. Capitol Police Chief Sund stepped down from his post on Friday, days earlier than he said he would following a deadly breach of the Capitol complex by a mob supporting Trump. Sund had said Thursday that his resignation would be effective Jan. 16, hours after Pelosi publicly called on him to step down. But Assistant Chief Yogananda D. Pittman took control of the agency on Friday. A Capitol Police officer since 2001, she was one of the first Black female supervisors to become a captain. The Capitol Police did not request significant help from other law enforcement agencies in advance of the siege. Sund said he sought such help but was rebuffed by his bosses in Congress.

“An Air Force combat veteran breached the Senate” via Ronan Farrow of The New Yorker — As insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol this week, a few figures stood out. One man, clad in a combat helmet, body armor, and other tactical gear, was among the group that made it to the building’s inner reaches. A day after the riots, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab notified the FBI that he suspected the man was retired Lieutenant Colonel Larry Rendall Brock, Jr., a Texas-based Air Force Academy graduate and combat veteran. Brock’s family members said that he called himself a patriot, and that his expressions of that identity had become increasingly strident. In an interview, Brock confirmed that he was the man in the photos and videos.

“One Trump fan’s descent into the U.S. Capitol mob” via Michael M. Phillips and Jennifer Levitz of The Wall Street Journal — On Doug Sweet’s first trip to the U.S. Capitol, as a 13-year-old in 1975, he tilted his head back, gazed up at the glistening white dome and thought it was the most awesome thing he had ever seen. On his second trip to the Capitol, he joined a mob of Trump supporters who smashed their way into the seat of the U.S. Congress and finished his visit handcuffed facedown on the floor. The 45-year journey between those two visits was marked by bright idealism and belief in dark conspiracies, by a solitary existence and a newfound fraternity with those convinced there is no way Biden beat Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

“Records show fervent Trump fans fueled U.S. Capitol takeover” via Michael Biesecker, Michael Kunzelman, Gillian Flaccus and Jim Mustian of The Associated Press — The Associated Press reviewed social media posts, voter registrations, court files and other public records for more than 120 people either facing criminal charges related to the Jan. 6 unrest or who, going maskless amid the pandemic, were later identified through photographs and videos taken during the melee. That evidence shows the mob was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, White supremacists and adherents of the QAnon myth that a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals secretly controls the government. Records show the rowdy crowd also included convicted criminals, including a Florida man recently released from prison for attempted murder.

“Capitol siege was planned online. Trump supporters now planning the next one” via Craig Timberg, Drew Harwell and Marissa J. Lang of The Seattle Times — The planning for Wednesday’s assault on the U.S. Capitol happened largely in plain view, with chatters in far-right forums explicitly discussing how to storm the building, handcuff lawmakers with zip ties and disrupt the certification of Biden’s election in what they portrayed as responding to orders from Trump. This went far beyond the widely reported, angry talk about thronging Washington that day. Trump supporters exchanged detailed tactical advice about what to bring and what to do once they assembled at the Capitol to conduct “citizens arrests” of members of Congress.

— JUDGMENT —

“Trump plans defiant final week as many Democrats urge his ouster” via Jennifer Jacobs, Mario Parker, and Josh Wingrove of Bloomberg — Banned from social media and abandoned by some staff after inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol, Trump and a dwindling circle of advisers plan a defiant final week in office, according to people familiar with the matter. Trump is confident Pence and his Cabinet members won’t attempt to remove him under the 25th Amendment, the people said. Pence is dismissive of the idea of trying to use that authority to drive Trump from office, one person said. The President and some allies also believe Democrats are overreaching by trying to once again impeach him over Wednesday’s mob at the Capitol and think Senate conviction would be unlikely in any event.

“Hurt and anger cloud Trump-Pence relationship after clash” via The Associated Press — They were never a natural fit, the straight-laced evangelical and the brash reality TV star. But for more than four years, Trump and Pence made their marriage of political convenience work. Now, in the last days of their administration, each is feeling betrayed by the other. It’s part of the fallout from an extraordinary 24-hour stretch in which Pence openly defied Trump, Trump unleashed his fury on the Vice President, and a mob of violent supporters incensed by Trump’s rhetoric stormed the Capitol building and tried to halt the peaceful transfer of power. Pence’s decision to publicly defy Trump was a first for the notoriously deferential vice president, who has been unflinchingly loyal since joining the GOP ticket in 2016.

“Trump legacy on race shadowed by divisive rhetoric, actions” via Aamer Madhani of The Associated Press — Trump repeatedly claimed in the final months of his presidency to have done more for Black Americans than anyone with the “possible exception” of Abraham Lincoln. He boasted that the African American unemployment rate dropped to record lows under his watch before the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the economy. But in the end, historians say Trump’s legacy will be largely shaped by rhetoric aimed at stirring significant swaths of his white base that tugged at the long-frayed strands of race relations in America. His strategy of divisiveness was on display this past week as he urged supporters, mostly white men, to descend on the U.S. Capitol in the name of his baseless claims of election fraud.

“Trump’s legacy: Voters who reject democracy and any politics but their own” via Trip Gabriel of The New York Times — The sight of a violent mob inspired by Trump smashing its way into the Capitol was more than just a shocking spectacle. It also highlighted the disbelief in democracy that has metastasized among many of his supporters. While the turmoil has divided Republican officials, with some resigning or calling for Trump to leave office and others rallying behind him, there are few signs of division among these voters who fervently back Trump. The adherence of Trump’s base to his groundless claims of a “sacred landslide” victory and their rejection of a routine Constitutional process suggests that a core part of the Republican Party is dead-set on rejecting the legitimacy of any politics or party but their own.

“How Republican Senators are explaining their years of previous fealty to Trump” via Amber Phillips of The Washington Post — Many Republican Senators are distancing themselves from the President after he urged his supporters to “fight like hell” just before they mobbed the halls of Congress on Wednesday. But in four years of Trump’s controversy-filled presidency, we have rarely, if ever, heard sharp criticism from GOP Senators about him like they’re offering now. And there’s evidence that some regret that. “We should have done more to push back, both against his rhetoric and some of the things he did legislatively,” one Republican Senator told the Hill on the condition of anonymity.

“Trump slipped into madness and should quit, GOP Senator says” via Ros Krasny of Bloomberg — A former Republican ally of Trump said the President “spiraled down into a kind of madness” after losing the election, and that the best option for the U.S. is for him “to resign and go away as soon as possible.” “It does not look as though there is the will or the consensus to exercise the 25th Amendment option. And I don’t think there’s time to do an impeachment,” Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “The best thing would be a resignation.” Toomey said Trump, through his “outrageous behavior in the postelection period,” culminating in his role in Wednesday’s violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, isn’t a viable candidate for office “ever again.”

“An early Republican Trump critic feels vindicated” via Burgess Everett of POLITICO — Forgive Bob Corker if he sounds like he’s going to say, “I told you so.” The former Senator was lonely as a Republican critic of Trump, beginning in 2017. While most GOP lawmakers kept quiet about their concerns, Corker warned the White House had become an “adult day care” and that Trump’s Cabinet members “help separate our country from chaos.” He even held a hearing to scrutinize the president’s power to use nuclear weapons. Corker retired rather than run for a third term in 2018 amid a feud with Trump and potentially tough primary. But after a flood of GOP condemnation of Trump for inciting a deadly riot at the Capitol, the Tennessee Republican says he’s been vindicated.

“Whose party is it?” via Amy Walter of Cook Political Report — For years, the GOP coalition was described as a three-legged stool consisting of religious conservatives, small government types and military hawks. The battle for the GOP presidential nomination would often come down to a battle between the leader of each one of these legs. The Barack Obama-era ushered in the fourth wing, a populist, nationalist Tea Party that has morphed into the Trump wing. But, the Trump coalition isn’t equal in size to the other three; it has overshadowed them. Since January of 2019, a poll has asked GOP voters if they identify more as a supporter of Trump or as a supporter of the Republican Party. In almost every poll, more Republicans identified as supporters of Trump than of the Republican Party.

“A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets” via Aamer Madhani and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press — @realDonaldTrump, the Twitter feed that grew from the random musings of a reality TV star into the cudgel of an American president, has died. It was not quite 12 years old. The provocative handle was given birth by a New York real estate tycoon who used it to help him become the 45th U.S. president. It began with a May 4, 2009, tweet promoting Trump’s upcoming appearance on David Letterman’s show. It died more than 57,000 tweets later, with Trump using some of his final postings on the powerful platform to commiserate with a pro-Trump mob that besieged the halls of Congress in a deadly assault as lawmakers were set to certify his defeat.

“Trump’s existential threat: How to keep GOP in line without Twitter” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — Trump was meeting then-campaign manager Brad Parscale and other political aides in the White House Cabinet Room early last year when the President made a demand: Find me a social media platform to use other than Twitter. Someone in the meeting had piped up with a concern that Twitter might eventually ban him over controversial posts. After the meeting, the Trump team mobilized with Parscale starting discussions about whether to have the President take up a major presence on the Trump-friendly platform Parler, posting messages there first to drive more users to the platform.

“Trump went ‘ballistic’ after being tossed off Twitter” via Gabby Orr, Daniel Lippman, Tina Nguyen and Sam Stein of POLITICO — The President is “ballistic,” a senior administration official said after Twitter permanently took down his account, citing the possibility that it would be used in the final 12 days of Trump’s presidency to incite violence. The official said Trump was “scrambling to figure out what his options are.” Through it all, he’s been uncharacteristically quiet, banished temporarily at first from the main social media platforms but also unwilling to go out and speak before the press. The only times the public saw him were through awkwardly-edited White House produced videos.

“Trump allies reelected to lead RNC as party faces reckoning” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — Trump will have two staunch allies atop the RNC as he enters his post-presidency, an illustration of the hold he retains over the party even as some GOP leaders desert him in the wake of Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol. RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and co-chairman Tommy Hicks easily won reelection on Friday at the party’s annual winter meeting on Florida’s Amelia Island. With Trump eager to retain influence over the GOP and quash dissent as he leaves office, their victories ensure that two party officials who’ve been close with the President will oversee the Republican Party infrastructure for the next two years.

“Joe Biden, who ran on unity, now leads a party furious at GOP” via Annie Linskey of The Washington Post — Biden, who campaigned on a promise to reach out to Republicans and unite the country, found himself Friday leading a party angrily bent on impeaching Trump, forcing the resignation of GOP Senators and making Republicans pay for their baseless challenge to the election results. Biden, speaking to reporters in Wilmington, Del., essentially offered a divided response, calling some Republicans “shameful” and praising others for their “enormous integrity.” He said his goal of bipartisanship is, if anything, more achievable after Wednesday’s assault on the Capitol, citing Republicans like Sen. Mitt Romney, who he said has talked to him in disgust about the rioters.

“FAA chief vows tough line after some Trump supporters disrupt flights” via David Shepardson of Reuters — The head of the FAA vowed to take “strong enforcement action” against unruly passengers following reports of supporters of Trump disrupting flights returning from Washington. The FAA said it shared the concerns raised by airlines and the Association of Flight Attendants. “I expect all passengers to follow crew member instructions, which are in place for their safety and the safety of flight,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement. Earlier this week, the flight attendants union said Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol should not be allowed to depart Washington on commercial flights after exhibiting “mob mentality behavior” on flights into the region.

— FLORIDA REACTS —

Lil’ Marco — “Marco Rubio compares U.S. Capitol storming with Black Lives Matter protests” via Steven Lemongello of The Orlando Sentinel — U.S. Sen. Rubio released a video Friday comparing the attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob with Black Lives Matter protests, saying the unprecedented assault was similar to what the left had been “justifying” this past summer in cities across America. “The events that we saw this week should sicken every single one of us … Riots should be rejected by everyone, every single time,” Rubio said. “Now, are the left hypocrites? Absolutely. I remember what they now are calling ‘insurrection,’ they were justifying just this summer.”

To watch the video, click on the image below:

“Rubio waited until after Capitol attack to say politicians lied to Trump rioters” via Alex Daugherty of The Miami Herald — Florida Sen. Rubio said Friday in a video that the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol were “lied to by politicians who were telling them that the Vice President had the power to change the election results.” But in the days before the attack that appalled the world and resulted in five deaths, Rubio made no public effort to counter what he now calls a lie pushed by politicians he didn’t name. Nor would he talk when asked this week about his fellow Senate Republicans’ last-ditch attempt to overturn the election by blocking Biden’s formal certification, though he later voted against it.

“To the bitter end, Scott chooses Trump over truth” via Steve Bousquet of the Sun-Sentinel — If a politician’s true character can be revealed by one vote, there’s no better example than Sen. Scott. The Florida Republican is one of seven Senators who voted to turn a Trump defeat into victory by tossing out the election results in Pennsylvania and disenfranchising 3.5 million people who voted for Biden for President. Scott joined Josh Hawley of Missouri, Ted Cruz of Texas and four accomplices in one last desperate act of blind devotion to Trump that failed, 92 to 7. This was a disgrace to Floridians. Scott should be ashamed of himself.

“Gary Farmer wants state investigation into whether Trump incited ‘insurrection’” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Farmer wants state officials to investigate whether Trump is guilty of “inciting insurrection” after Wednesday’s Capitol riot. Farmer argues that because Trump is now a Florida resident, his decision to urge protesters to gather in Washington could open him to violations of Florida law. “Through his organization of and participation in this week’s insurrection, Donald Trump advocated for the sabotaging and hindering of Pence and Congress’ ability to carry out the laws of our nation as set forth by the U.S. Constitution and federal statutes,” Farmer wrote in a letter to Ashley Moody.

“Feds arrest Florida man caught on camera carrying Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during Capitol riot” via Jessica de Leon of The Miami Herald — Florida resident Adam Christian Johnson, the man captured in viral photo carrying Speaker Pelosi’s lectern from House chambers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, has been arrested. Johnson was arrested by Federal Marshals and booked into the Pinellas County jail shortly after 9 p.m. Friday. He has been charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a federal complaint. A warrant was issued on Friday and Johnson was charged in federal court in D.C. on Saturday.

“Some in Miami Spanish-language media falsely blame Black Lives Matter, antifa in riot” via Lautaro Grinspan and David Smiley of The Miami Herald — The 100,000 people who tuned into Alexander Otaola’s YouTube program to hear his thoughts immediately after Wednesday’s deadly insurrection in the nation’s capital heard the Spanish-language, social media influencer downplay the violence and cast blame on the left. But his defensive depiction of an unprecedented riot and his inaccurate claim that no police were hurt show the extent to which some figures in Miami’s Spanish-language media continue to promote Trump’s divisive and often deceptive rhetoric to their audiences.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“Florida adds more than 12,000 coronavirus cases, 111 deaths on Sunday” via Anastasia Dawson and Romy Ellenbogen of The Tampa Bay Times — Florida added 12,313 coronavirus cases Sunday, part of a surge of virus infection statewide. Since March, 1,477,010 cases of coronavirus have been identified statewide. As of Sunday, nearly 16,000 cases were being announced per day, based on the weekly average. On Sunday, the Florida Department of Health also announced 111 deaths, making it a total of 23,261 people in the state who have died from the virus. The weekly death average increased slightly to about 136 deaths announced per day.

“Ron DeSantis says vaccine favoritism ‘not what we are looking for’” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — DeSantis on Sunday was hesitant to call for penalties for instances where favoritism is played in vaccine distribution but said the state could potentially start sending fewer doses to offending facilities. At a news conference in the Panhandle city of Lynn Haven, DeSantis said instances where people jump in line, at odds with his administration’s vaccine distribution guidelines, is “not what we are looking for.” State guidelines say the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine should go to residents 65 and older, front-line health care workers, staff and residents at long-term care facilities, and those who hospitals deem to be “extremely” vulnerable to the virus. But donors and well-connected people have been offered vaccine doses ahead of the general public.

“‘Like the Hunger Games’ out there: How Florida’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution went haywire” via Jeffrey Schweers of The Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Florida had a phased, orderly, step-by-step plan in place for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to the public, starting with the most vulnerable months before a vaccine was even approved for emergency use. Following guidance laid out by the CDC, the state would focus on long-term care residents, hospital workers at the front lines of the coronavirus battle, workers essential to the running of society, and people with medical conditions that put them at higher risk of getting the disease. The plan outlined procedures for distribution, inventory management, storage and handling, second-dose reminders, provider recruitment and enrolling, and communication with the public.

“‘It became sort of lawless’: Florida vaccine rollout turns into a free-for-all” via Patricia Mazzei, Eric Adelson and Kate Kelly of The New York Times — Florida is in an alarming new upward spiral, with nearly 20,000 cases of the virus reported on Friday and more than 15,000 on Saturday. But the state’s well-intended effort to throw open the doors of the vaccine program to everyone 65 and older has led to long lines, confusion and disappointment. Florida, which has already prioritized a large swath of its population to receive the vaccine, illustrates the challenges of expanding a vaccination program being developed at record speed and with limited federal assistance.

“Scott grills Florida’s Surgeon General on vaccine distribution failings” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida’s former Republican Governor has no clue what the current Governor is doing to distribute coronavirus vaccines. To that end, he pressed the state’s current Surgeon General for answers Friday. Scott wrote Surgeon General Scott Rivkees pressing for operational details in the state’s vaccine distribution plan. Florida’s idiosyncratic approach to distributing the vaccine, one that deviates from CDC guidelines, has not been without incident, leading Scott to call for accountability as the state wrestles with distribution challenges. The Senator identifies popular frustration with an administration distribution plan that has had a rocky beginning, with supply shortfalls and logistical failures abounding throughout the state.

“Scott demands federal probe of Florida’s vaccine distribution” via Gary Fineout and Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — Sen. Scott on Thursday called for a congressional investigation into what he called “vaccine distribution mismanagement,” following multiple reports that a West Palm Beach nursing home and assisted-living facility steered highly sought after vaccine shots to its board members and major donors. DeSantis already has been under fire for the bumpy rollout of vaccinations in Florida due to the Republican Governor’s insistence that those 65 or older be among the first to get inoculated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines. The state has roughly 4.4 million older residents.

“Support builds for Florida teachers to get vaccinated sooner” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Since the summer, DeSantis has hammered home his view that schools must remain open if the state’s economy has any chance of reviving and thriving. When pressed to prioritize the people who keep those schools running for coronavirus vaccinations, DeSantis has insisted that Floridians at greater risk should come first. More than 1,100 Pinellas County teachers have signed a petition urging the Governor to get vaccinations into educators’ arms quickly. Their union is collecting more signatures before sending the document to Tallahassee. “We should be classified as essential workers and put to the top, if they want schools open,” said Joanne McCall, the union’s executive director.

“The truth is, nobody told us what to be ready for” via Eli Saslow for The Washington Post — I’ll be the first to admit that I didn’t expect for us to be managing this rollout at the county level. For whatever reason, I made the assumption back in the fall that when vaccines became available, it would be handled by some combination of federal and state government. There had been rumors for weeks about vials of vaccine starting to show up in Florida, but we didn’t know where, or which one, or if it would be one dose or two, or who would be eligible to get it. We’ve been given a lot of responsibility when it comes to giving out this vaccine, but not much control. It was basically: “You know as much as we do. Go get shots in arms.”

“Vaccine tourism? Florida could be the hotspot” via Jane Musgrave and John Pacenti of The Palm Beach Post — While thousands of seniors in Florida are bleary-eyed and angry after spending weeks trying unsuccessfully to get an appointment for a coronavirus vaccine, the former chairman and CEO of Time Warner told a national television audience on Friday that it was a breeze. Richard Parsons, a former chairman of Citigroup, said he left his home in New York to travel to Florida because the Sunshine State made it so easy. While there is no evidence that Parsons pulled any strings, seniors who have experienced just how difficult it is to get an appointment said they worry that the business giant’s words will encourage others.

— CORONA LOCAL —

“500 get COVID-19 vaccine at Tampa church as part of state pilot program” via Niko Clemmons of WFLA — Approximately 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered at a church in Tampa Sunday. As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state and in the Tampa Bay area, the number of vaccines is getting fewer. Now the question is, when will more doses arrive? The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County gave out up to 500 vaccinations at St. John Progressive Missionary Baptist Church Sunday. It’s part of DeSantis’ directive to identify places of worship in underserved communities where the vaccine can be administered.

“COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Broward church as legislators petition for better leadership” via C. Isaiah Smalls II of The Miami Herald — Several Broward mayors and lawmakers joined Florida Sen. Shevrin Jones Sunday morning as he opened a coronavirus vaccination site at a local church. More than 500 senior citizens received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Koinonia Worship Center in Pembroke Park. Organized by Jones, the event emphasized unity as the only way to confront the virus that has already killed more than 23,000 people in Florida alone. “COVID doesn’t have a political party,” Jones said to reporters. Cars filled with excited seniors snaked around the Pembroke Park church and extended into the street.

“Escambia County authorities speculate COVID-19 factored into lower 2020 crime rates” via Colin Warren-Hicks of The Pensacola News-Journal — Crimes rates in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties were lower in the first six months of 2020 compared to the first half of 2019, which some law enforcement officials believe may be due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I cannot say that our calls for service went down,” new Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “But I cannot tell you it’s not out of the realm of possibilities that crime numbers are down in part due to the COVID epidemic.” In analyzing Escambia County’s dip in overall reported crimes during the first six months of 2020, the News-Journal used newly released data from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

— CORONA NATION —

“Pressure grows for states to open vaccines to more groups of people” via Abby Goodnough of The New York Times — Just weeks into the country’s coronavirus vaccination effort, states have begun broadening access to the shots faster than planned, amid tremendous public demand and intense criticism about the pace of the rollout. Some public health officials worry that doing so could bring even more chaos to the complex operation and increase the likelihood that some of the highest-risk Americans will be skipped over. But the debate over how soon to expand eligibility is intensifying as deaths from the virus continue to surge, hospitals are overwhelmed with critically ill patients and millions of vaccine doses delivered last month remain in freezers.

“White House warned Governors about ‘USA variant’ of COVID-19, but no such discovery has been made” via Betsy Klein and Jim Acosta of CNN — The U.S. CDC shot down reports from the White House coronavirus task force that warned states of a more transmissible, homegrown “US variant” of coronavirus, a misperception that began on a call with Governors, an administration official told CNN. Officials on the Governors’ call discussed whether the steep slope in coronavirus cases might be due to a potential U.S. variant similar to a variant first identified by genetics experts in the UK. But the official made it very clear U.S. health officials have not determined that a U.S. variant of the virus exists.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“‘We need the relief.’ Orlando businesses anxiously await 2nd round of PPP loans” via Caroline Glenn and Austin Fuller of The Orlando Sentinel — Following a dismal December during which America shed 140,000 jobs, the Small Business Administration is set to begin rolling out the second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans, offering salvation for some Orlando employers struggling to stay afloat as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens. Businesses are expected to be able to apply for the potentially forgivable loans starting as soon as Monday after Congress greenlighted relaunching the program as part of the $900 billion relief package it passed in December. Within that bill, lawmakers earmarked $285 billion for businesses shut out of the program last time and especially hard hit employers to get a second loan.

“When will that $25 billion get to renters and landlords?” via Ron Hurtibise of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Sorry, it’s going to take several more weeks for that rental assistance approved by Congress and the President to start trickling down to help cover tenants’ past-due rents. Surprised? You shouldn’t be, considering how long it has taken the federal government to get stimulus checks into people’s bank accounts or how screwed up the state’s unemployment system remains nearly a year after the pandemic began. Renters and landlords counting on accessing the $25 billion in rental assistance money can do little at the moment but wait for the gears of bureaucracy to slowly grind along.

“As spending climbs and revenue falls, the coronavirus forces a global reckoning” via By Alexander Villegas, Anthony Faiola and Lesley Wroughton of The Washington Post — Costa Rica built Latin America’s model society, enacting universal health care and spending its way to one of the Western Hemisphere’s highest literacy rates. Now, it’s reeling from the financially crushing side effects of the coronavirus, as cratering revenue and crisis spending force a reckoning over a massive pile of government debt. The pandemic is hurtling heavily leveraged nations into an economic danger zone, threatening to bankrupt the worst-affected. Costa Rica, a country known for zip-lining tourists and American retirees, is scrambling to stave off a full-blown debt crisis. To keep the lights on, a progressive, eco-friendly nation weighs desperate solutions — including open-pit gold mining, even oceanic fracking.

— MORE CORONA —

“COVID-19 patients’ symptoms persist six months in foreboding study” via Tim Loh of Bloomberg — More than three-quarters of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wuhan between January and May had at least one persistent symptom six months later, according to a report that forebodes the enduring pain of the pandemic. Almost two-thirds of those followed still experienced fatigue or muscle weakness half a year after their acute illness, while 26% had sleep difficulties, and 23% had anxiety or depression. The research from China underscores the long-term effects of COVID-19 for individuals and societies as infections surge across the world despite budding vaccination campaigns. It also highlights the growing need for sustained care for large swaths of populations and research into the new disease’s lingering effects.

“Hospitals say syringes supplied by feds waste vaccine doses” via Susannah Luthi and Rachel Roubein of POLITICO — Hospitals are throwing out doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine because the federal government is giving some of the facilities syringes that can only extract five doses from vials that often contain more. Pharmacists discovered early in the U.S. vaccination push that the standard five-dose vials of the vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech often contained enough material for six or even seven shots. Regulators in the U.S. and Europe agreed to allow use of those “overfill” doses to maximize the reach of coronavirus vaccines amid the raging pandemic.



— PRESIDENTIAL —

“White House forced Georgia U.S. attorney to resign” via Aruna Viswanatha, Sadie Gurman and Cameron McWhirter of The Wall Street Journal — White House officials pushed Atlanta’s top federal prosecutor to resign before Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoffs because Trump was upset he wasn’t doing enough to investigate the president’s unproven claims of election fraud. At the behest of the White House, a senior Justice Department official called the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak late on the night of Jan. 3. In that call, the official said Trump was furious there was no investigation related to election fraud and that the President wanted to fire Pak, the people said. Pak resigned abruptly on Monday, the day before the runoffs, saying in an early morning email to colleagues that his departure was due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

— TRANSITION —

“Trump’s pledge of an orderly transition is as worthless as he is” via Colbert I. King of The Washington Post — Even before the postelection period when Trump’s malevolence went into overdrive, he had spent more than three years thumbing his nose at the laws and touchstones of civility. His administration treated congressional subpoenas as nuisance letters. He played cat-and-mouse with the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. He fired inspectors general who got too close to bad government behavior. He pressured foreign officials to hand over dirt that would harm a domestic political rival. Undoubtedly, there will be postmortems after Jan. 20 on democracy’s near-death experience at the hands of Trump. For America’s sake, let Trump’s term of service end now.

“A Trump self-pardon could make criminal charges more likely” via David Yaffe-Bellany of Bloomberg — Any move by Trump to pardon himself in his final days in office could backfire, legal experts say, inviting the incoming administration to challenge the unprecedented action by filing criminal charges against him. Trump has raised the possibility of a self-pardon in recent days as calls grow for him to face prosecution for inciting the U.S. Capitol siege that resulted in five deaths and sent members of Congress scrambling for safety. But though the President has vast authority to grant clemency to others, a self-pardon would be a novel assertion of executive power that both Democrats and Republicans might want the Supreme Court to strike down.

“Biden still planning to be sworn in on the steps of U.S. Capitol two weeks after mob attack” via Emily Davies and Matt Viser of The Washington Post — Biden still plans to be sworn in on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, exactly two weeks after a pro-Trump mob with rioters wielding Confederate flags stormed the building to attack the very nation Biden was elected to lead. That moment shrouded in symbolism will launch a 59th presidential inauguration set to take place under extraordinary circumstances. The event was already scaled-down and subdued by the coronavirus pandemic. And now, the Biden administration has the added weight of showing strength and stability to the rest of the world, which watched in horror as American democracy wavered from the exact place where he is to take the oath of office.

“D.C. Mayor pushes for enhanced security surrounding Inauguration Day” via Allie Bice of POLITICO — Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., is urging the Department of Homeland Security to bolster its efforts in securing the area for Biden’s inauguration, following deadly riots at the Capitol last week. In a letter to DHS acting Secretary Chad Wolf dated Saturday, Bowser asked that the National Special Security Event period be extended, changing it from Jan. 19-21 to Jan. 11-24. Expanding the period for the inauguration ceremony and in the days that follow would allow for continued federal security in the area. In her letter, Bowser asked that the acting attorney general direct the FBI to “provide an intelligence and threat briefing on a daily basis” during the extended event period.

“Trump won’t attend Biden’s inauguration: Will he move to Mar-a-Lago soon?” via Christine Stapleton of The Palm Beach Post — Trump‘s tweet Friday morning that he will not attend the inauguration of Biden means he likely will be in Florida before Jan. 20, the day Biden is scheduled to be sworn in. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump changed their primary residence from New York to Mar-a-Lago in September 2019, and renovations have reportedly been underway to update the family’s private quarters at the president’s private club. The First Lady also recently visited a private school in Boca Raton for their teenage son Barron Trump to attend.

“Democratic wins could strengthen Biden’s legislative push” via Will Weissert of The Associated Press — Biden’s victory in November was tempered by concerns that he would face Republican opposition in the Senate that could stymie him at every turn. Those worries eased this past week when Democrats swept two Senate special elections in Georgia, giving the party control of Congress and the White House for the first time since 2011. And the bipartisan outrage over the violent insurrection at the Capitol by pro-Trump supporters could, at least for a moment, ease the partisan tensions that have paralyzed the legislative process for years.

“What Biden’s Cabinet picks say about how he plans to govern” via Alexandra Jaffe of The Associated Press — Biden promised that his presidency would mean a return to normalcy. The President-elect announced his final nominees this past week, completing a diverse team of two dozen people. He noted that this will be the “first Cabinet ever” to reach gender parity and include a majority of people of color, notable given earlier concerns that he was leaning largely on White men. Some nominees have decades of experience in their respective agencies. Many held prominent roles in the Barack Obama administration. Biden’s aides say one of the goals he set in filling out his Cabinet: to signal that his presidency means a return to competent, stable leadership government.

“Biden tapping those with Tallahassee ties for his incoming administration” via James Call of The Tallahassee Democrat — Elections have consequences, and with Washington moving from a Republican to a Democratic administration, opportunities are opening for some familiar Tallahassee faces. On Friday, Florida A&M University grad Vincent Evans was announced as Deputy Director of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs for Biden. Evans had been political director for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The 2011 graduate was mentored by Congressman Al Lawson and Tallahassee City Commissioner Curtis Richardson. He joined Lawson’s 2016 campaign after serving as a Richardson aide 2014-17. Evans also is a veteran of the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial race. He worked as Andrew Gillum’s North Florida political director.

“Kamala Harris gains prominent new role thanks to Democrats’ Senate majority” via Christopher Cadelago of POLITICO — Harris’s vice-presidential portfolio was nebulous before last week. But thanks to Democrats’ upset victories in two Georgia Senate runoffs, Harris has unexpectedly earned a new title: Senate tiebreaker. Once Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock are sworn in next week, the Senate will be split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. That puts Harris, who as Vice President will formally be the President of the Senate, in a position to tip the balance of power on everything from key legislative items to confirming Cabinet nominees and judges.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Possible virus exposure for lawmakers sheltering during Capitol riot” via The Associated Press — House lawmakers may have been exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19 while they sheltered at an undisclosed location during the Capitol siege by a violent mob loyal to Trump. The Capitol’s attending physician notified all lawmakers Sunday of the virus exposure and urged them to be tested. The infected individual was not named. Dr. Brian Moynihan wrote that “many members of the House community were in protective isolation in the large room — some for several hours” on Wednesday. He said: “Individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection.”

“Ted Deutch to return as chair of House Ethics Committee” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Deutch of Florida’s 22nd Congressional District has earned another term chairing the powerful House Ethics Committee. Pelosi announced the decision to reappoint Deutch as chairman. He took over that role following Democrats’ success in the 2018 election, which allowed his party to regain control of the House. Following the 2020 election, the chair positions were once again up for grabs, but Deutch held on to his role leading the committee. “Returning to the helm of this vital Committee, Chairman Deutch will build upon his outstanding work in the last Congress to restore transparency, accountability and integrity to Washington,” Pelosi said in a statement announcing the move.

“Carlos Giménez has medical emergency, cancels TV interview to discuss electoral votes” via Alex Daugherty of The Miami Herald — Giménez canceled a scheduled interview on WPLG’s This Week in South Florida to discuss his vote to overturn electoral college results in Arizona and Pennsylvania, with TV co-host Glenna Milberg saying the congressman was dealing with a medical emergency. Gimenez’s office did not immediately explain the emergency or details on his condition. He was invited to the show to answer questions about his votes on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, which were held in the wake of the riot and attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, an hourslong assault that left five dead. According to a tweet by co-host Milberg, the television news program invited all the South Florida GOP House members according to a tweet. He was the only one who accepted.

“In unusual move, top Trump official rescinds cheery exit letter and resubmits a protest resignation” via John Hudson of The Washington Post — As Washington grapples with the historic assault on the Capitol this week, the calculus for how senior government officials want to memorialize the end of their tenure in the Trump administration is also changing, in some cases, rapidly. Trump’s top arms control official, Chris Ford, announced his resignation to staff titled “A fond impending farewell” that did not mention the seizure of the Capitol building by a pro-Trump mob the day before. Instead, the memo mentioned how working as the undersecretary of state for arms control and international security was the “highlight of my professional career” and an “extraordinary honor and privilege.” He told colleagues his last day on the job would be “a week from tomorrow.”

“Hope Hicks is resigning, but not because of Capitol riots” via Fox 13 News — Trump’s longtime press aide and senior adviser, Hicks, will depart the White House next week, becoming the latest in a string of loyalists to exit after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Hicks told colleagues that she already planned to resign next week and that her decision isn’t linked to the riot that claimed five lives. The rampage prompted a bipartisan backlash from Capitol Hill, with many Democrats and some Republicans blaming Trump for inciting it.

— DATELINE TALLAHASSEE —

“Florida lawmakers, staff face new COVID-19 measures in return to Capitol” via Gray Rohrer of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel — When the Florida House and Senate begin interim committee meetings Monday in the run-up to the March 9 start of the legislative session, there will be some new protocols and safety measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Capitol is usually humming with activity when lawmakers are in town, but the new guidelines will likely produce a more barren, sterile building while legislators prepare bills for the session. For example, the general public won’t be allowed into Senate committees but will be able to watch from a room in the Leon County Civic Center a few blocks away and provide testimony remotely.

“Danny Burgess to introduce anti-censorship legislation” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Sen. Burgess is filing legislation that would require social media sites to provide notice to users who have been punished by the platform. The new proposal was prompted by Facebook and Twitter’s decision to permanently ban Trump for inciting violence, specifically for the events at the Capitol on Wednesday. Burgess also cites Apple threatening to remove the unrestricted conservative-leaning social app Parler. Burgess believes this legislation will protect Floridians from “a dangerous precedent.” The bill would require social media platforms to provide electronic notice to a user who has been disabled or suspended within 30 days and explain why the user was punished.

“Sen. Kathleen Passidomo tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild, cold-like symptoms’” via Thaddeus Mast of The Naples Daily News — Sen. Passidomo has tested positive for COVID-19 and will stay at home during the first week of committee meetings in Tallahassee. The Naples Senator stated she has “mild, cold-like symptoms” in a tweet on Sunday. “I do not anticipate my illness to stand in the way of the important work planned for this week,” Passidomo stated. She will call into her various briefings and hearings, she stated. Passidomo took a COVID-19 test on Thursday in anticipation of a week of meetings in Tallahassee. She will stay home “in accordance with Florida Senate protocols.”

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida gave thousands of tarnished officers a second chance. Hundreds blew it again.” via Devan Patel of The Naples Daily News — Thousands of tarnished officers around the state have been forced out from another Florida agency for misconduct in the last 30 years. At least 505 of those law enforcement and corrections officers who were given a second chance later committed an offense that led to decertification. The vast majority of those officers committed some form of crime, leaving a trail of victims and at least two dozen lawsuits. These officers were able to find work because the main burden for weeding out bad hires in Florida is put on local agencies. The minimum requirements for officers, established by a state law that some criminal justice experts criticize as weak, did not explicitly disqualify them from employment.

— 2022 —

“Florida Democrats tap former Miami Mayor to resurrect shellshocked party” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO Florida — Florida Democrats pinned their hopes to Manny Diaz on Saturday, entrusting the former Miami Mayor to revive the party’s fortunes after a disastrous election cycle where Trump won the state and Democrats lost congressional and legislative seats. Diaz defeated two other candidates for chairmanship during the Florida Democratic Party’s annual meeting, which was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Diaz has since been endorsed by dozens of Democratic politicians in the state, including Nikki Fried, the party’s only statewide officeholder.

—”Why an ex-Miami Mayor might succeed in the ‘most thankless job in Florida politics’” via David Smiley of The Miami Herald

“Nick DiCeglie, Rick Baker among potential candidates for Pinellas state Senate seat” via William March of The Tampa Bay Times — Pinellas Republicans could be looking at a competitive primary for a juicy political prize in 2022, as both state Rep. DiCeglie and former St. Petersburg Mayor Baker are considering running for what will be an open state Senate seat. According to GOP insiders, both have had conversations with Senate leadership about the seat now held by Sen. Jeff Brandes, who’s term-limited in 2022. DiCeglie, of Indian Rocks Beach, confirmed via text message he’s considering running, while Baker didn’t respond to messages for comment.

— LOCAL NOTES —

“The promises and pitfalls of equal justice for all in Broward” via The South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Broward marked a milestone this week, but it was in the middle of the night, and most people slept through it. Shortly after midnight Tuesday, Harold Pryor took the oath of office as the county’s top prosecutor, elected to replace retiring State Attorney Mike Satz, who honorably served our community for 44 years. The one-minute ceremony at Pryor’s home in Margate, with his wife and sleepy young son watching, allowed Pryor to quickly swear in his own staffers later in the day. As the sun rose, a hopeful new era in criminal justice also dawned. Pryor joins newly elected Public Defender Gordon Weekes and Sheriff Gregory Tony, who easily won election after two years as an appointee of DeSantis.

“Confederate flag issue returning to Walton County Commission” via Jim Thompson of NWF Daily News — A Walton County business owner is asking the County Commission to remove the Confederate monument and a Confederate flag from the grounds of the county courthouse. The flag flying at the monument honoring the county’s Civil War dead is not the Confederate battle flag, whose red field and diagonal blue lines emblazoned with stars has been appropriated by White supremacist groups in the decades since the Civil War. The flag at the courthouse features three alternating red and white stripes and a blue field decorated with a circle of seven stars representing the original Confederate states.

— TOP OPINION —

“The American abyss” via Timothy Snyder of The New York Times Magazine — When Trump stood before his followers on Jan. 6 and urged them to march on the United States Capitol, he was doing what he had always done. He never took electoral democracy seriously nor accepted the legitimacy of its American version. The responsibility for Trump’s push to overturn an election must be shared by a very large number of Republican members of Congress. Yet other Republicans saw the situation differently: They might actually break the system and have power without democracy. Yet for Congress to traduce its basic functions had a price. An elected institution that opposes elections is inviting its own overthrow. Post-truth is pre-fascism, and Trump has been our post-truth president.

— OPINIONS —

“The myth of American innocence” via Brent Staples of The New York Times — The history of the United States is rife with episodes of political violence far bloodier and more destructive than the one Trump incited at the Capitol on Wednesday. Talking heads queued up to tell the country again and again that the carnage was an aberration and “not who we are” as a people. This willful act of forgetting, compounded by the myth of American innocence, has shown itself to be dangerous on a variety of counts. The circumstances that led up to the sacking of the Capitol are reminiscent of the 19th century when Southerners rolled back the period of Black self-determination known as Reconstruction, unleashing a reign of racial tyranny.

“There’s no time to impeach Donald Trump. Censure him instead.” via David E. Kendall of The Washington Post — Given the shortness of time before Trump is out of office, congressional censure is the best way to stigmatize the soon-to-be-former President for his despicable actions in fomenting a mob attack on Congress at the very moment legislators were carrying out their constitutional duties to certify the will of American voters. Censure, a formal congressional condemnation, has been successfully invoked against sitting presidents. While admittedly symbolic, it is what is needed at this moment: an immediate bipartisan judgment that is strong, unequivocal, indelible and undeniable, a clear judgment that Trump’s conduct was a profound betrayal of both his duty and the basic legal rules of our democratic republic.

“Exodus and American nationhood” via Leon Kass of The Wall Street Journal — Many great thinkers, religious and not, have studied Exodus for its political wisdom. This biblical book not only recounts the political founding of one of the world’s oldest and most consequential peoples. It also invites us to think about the moral meaning of communal life, the requirements of political self-rule and the standards for judging a social order better or worse. In the 17th century, political thinkers found guidance for reform in the ancient “Hebrew Republic,” while jurists saw in the Hebrew Bible the foundation for universal principles of justice. The idea that the best body politic rests on the biblical notion of covenant entered the American colonies with the Mayflower Compact.

“Pre-Nazi Germany tells us the fight to save American democracy is just beginning” via Michael Brenner of The Stamford Advocate — Germany’s democracy was young, but the majority of the population stood behind it in the early 1920s. Yet, humiliated by defeat in World War I and plagued by an unprecedented economic crisis, a growing minority resorted to lies and conspiracy theories, such as the stab-in-the-back myth, which blamed scapegoats like Jews and socialists rather than the military for losing the war. What at first blush looked like a failed coup proved successful in the long run because of a justice system that was blind in its right eye and conservative political leaders who fueled the myths that Hitler had tapped into, planted the seeds of political polarization, and discredited the legitimacy of elected officials.

“Our new reality: Three Americas” via Jim VandeHei of Axios — The United States, torn apart by insurrection and mass misinformation, is witnessing a political and social realignment unfold in real-time: We’re splitting into three Americas. America, in its modern foundational components, is breaking into blue America, red America, and Trump America, all with distinct politics, social networks and media channels. The existential question for Republicans, and perhaps for America, is whether Trump America eclipses traditional Red America in power in the coming years. Parts of Trump America, canceled by Twitter and so many others, are severing their ties to the realities of the other Americas and basically going underground. There will be less awareness and perhaps scrutiny of what’s being said and done.

“For some Republicans, it’s time to head for the exits” via Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post — Readers know that for a couple of years, I have argued that the Republican Party failed the test of character and decency when it embraced Trump and, therefore, should be leveled. The insurrection this past week highlights how essential it is to leave a party that is now thoroughly infested with neo-Nazi, racist, anti-Semitic and lawless elements. It is no surprise that several Republican state elected officials have been identified as having participated in Wednesday’s riot. The involvement of so many elected Republicans not simply in perpetuating the lie of a stolen election but in participating in a deadly event in which anti-Semitic, pro-Confederate thugs roamed the halls of Congress is horrifying, but predictable.

“Capitol Hill — the 9/11 moment of social media” via Thierry Breton of POLITICO Europe — We are all still shocked by the images of protesters storming the U.S. Congress to halt the certification of the next U.S. president. The attack on the U.S. Capitol, a symbol of democracy, feels like a direct assault on all of us. Just as 9/11 marked a paradigm shift for global security, 20 years later, we are witnessing a before-and-after in the role of digital platforms in our democracy. Social media companies have blocked Trump’s accounts on the grounds that his messages threatened democracy and incited hatred and violence. In doing so, they have recognized their responsibility, duty, and means to prevent the spread of illegal viral content. They can no longer hide their responsibility toward society by arguing that they merely provide hosting services.

“DeSantis denies essential employees the COVID-19 vaccine while his policies force them to work” via The Miami Herald editorial board — Florida’s health care workers who are on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19 have been among the first Floridians to get the vaccine. Senior citizens are especially vulnerable to this deadly virus, and they, too, are at the head of the line to get the shot. DeSantis was right to make each group a priority. He was smart, too, to make hospitals the main channel of distribution. They have the personnel to deliver the vaccine and access to the targeted populations. And he has made clear that he wants to give more vaccines to those facilities that can scale up efficiently and effectively.

