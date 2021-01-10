Rick Scott blasts Surgeon General silence on Florida vaccine distribution plan

COVID-19 vaccine administration has become the latest flashpoint in a fractious relationship between the current Governor and his predecessor.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott expressed frustration Sunday about a lack of response from Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, a controversial appointee of Gov. Ron DeSantis, regarding questions about how Florida is prioritizing its limited supply of vaccinations as it arbitrarily deviates from federal guidelines.

“Vaccines must go first to Floridians, starting with our health care and front line workers and most vulnerable populations. This week, I asked for answers from [the Florida Department of Health] and more info on Florida’s vaccine distribution,” Scott tweeted, highlighting a local newspaper article about so-called “foreign nationals” getting vaccinations ahead of Florida residents.

“This is deeply concerning,” Scott said of the article.

In his letter to Rivkees, Sen. Scott asked if the state had a Florida first policy.

“How are you addressing snowbirds and others visiting Florida that want the vaccine,” Scott asked in a letter to Rivkees last week. “Are you prioritizing Florida residents?”

DeSantis, for what it’s worth, has addressed this question, defending treating foreigners and Floridians the same since Florida is a “transient state.”

The flareup over whether foreign nationals should get the shot ahead of Floridian essential workers was part of a longer letter full of salient critiques about the state’s process.

“I am hearing from constituents who are having trouble getting information about the vaccine in their communities,” Scott asserted. “Many are unable to register through provided phone lines or websites, and are faced with extremely long lines to get the vaccine. What efforts are being undertaken to fix these issues and ensure coordination with local partners so Floridians have all the information they need about where to get the vaccine?”

“The state has advised Floridians to obtain the vaccine through hospitals. How does an individual determine which hospital they should contact? Is there a plan to make information easily available so Floridians can make an informed choice? I am hearing from constituents that when they call hospitals, they are being told vaccines are for patients only and then are referred back to County Health Departments. Can you address this?”

DeSantis took the unusual step of a Sunday morning press conference this weekend, highlighting vaccine distribution at a church.

Florida is currently vaccinating up to 60,000 per day, but DeSantis said the state has the capacity to double that inoculation load daily.