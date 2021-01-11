Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott says Donald Trump's impeachment would preclude national unity

Federal Headlines

Joe Biden chooses veteran diplomat William Burns as CIA director
Rick Scott

Federal

Rick Scott says Donald Trump’s impeachment would preclude national unity

Time to move on from the Trump era?

on

Florida’s junior Senator told a national audience Monday that impeaching President Donald Trump would run counter to needed national “unity.”

Sen. Rick Scott, appearing on the Fox News Channel Monday morning, cautioned against a House impeachment, who many blame for inciting his supporters’ deadly siege of the Capitol last week.

The Senator, speaking with Fox and Friends hosts, suggested it was time to put the past in the past and soldier forward, even as he offered no discernible defenses of the President’s recent actions.

“I’m not going to do what the Democrats are doing. I think we need to lower the rhetoric. We need to get some unity going,” Scott told hosts Steve DoocyAinsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade.

Democrats, Scott added, “need to think about what they want to accomplish rather than having a vendetta against Donald Trump.”

“If they want something good,” Scott added, “they should say this is what we want to do for families.”

Families, Scott added, would not benefit from impeaching the outgoing President.

“All these vendettas against the past don’t make sense,” the Senator counseled.

Even a delayed impeachment trial in the Senate, Scott said, would just “continue to focus on the Democrats’ agenda to hurt the past.”

“Joe Biden’s not going to get anything done if he continues on this path,” Scott predicted. “And neither will the Democrats.”

“All these vendettas against the past: it makes no sense,” Scott said. “This should be a time of unity, of hope for the future. That’s not what they’re doing.”

“Who knows what their plan is? But if their plan is to accomplish something, this is the opposite. If their plan is to reduce rhetoric, which we have to do, this is the opposite,” Scott said.

There is some daylight between the positions of the two Senators from Florida on the endgame of the current President.

Neither backs impeachment, but Sen. Marco Rubio went a little farther than Scott this weekend, suggesting the President bears “some responsibility” for his supporters breaking into Congress to try to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

And while Rubio went with the majority in the Senate and opposed all challenges to the election in the wake of the Capitol siege, Scott continued to press forward, one of a handful of Republicans to object to the electoral slate from Pennsylvania.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.