Rick Scott says Donald Trump’s impeachment would preclude national unity

Florida’s junior Senator told a national audience Monday that impeaching President Donald Trump would run counter to needed national “unity.”

Sen. Rick Scott, appearing on the Fox News Channel Monday morning, cautioned against a House impeachment, who many blame for inciting his supporters’ deadly siege of the Capitol last week.

The Senator, speaking with Fox and Friends hosts, suggested it was time to put the past in the past and soldier forward, even as he offered no discernible defenses of the President’s recent actions.

“I’m not going to do what the Democrats are doing. I think we need to lower the rhetoric. We need to get some unity going,” Scott told hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade.

Democrats, Scott added, “need to think about what they want to accomplish rather than having a vendetta against Donald Trump.”

“If they want something good,” Scott added, “they should say this is what we want to do for families.”

Families, Scott added, would not benefit from impeaching the outgoing President.

“All these vendettas against the past don’t make sense,” the Senator counseled.

Even a delayed impeachment trial in the Senate, Scott said, would just “continue to focus on the Democrats’ agenda to hurt the past.”

“Joe Biden’s not going to get anything done if he continues on this path,” Scott predicted. “And neither will the Democrats.”

“All these vendettas against the past: it makes no sense,” Scott said. “This should be a time of unity, of hope for the future. That’s not what they’re doing.”

“Who knows what their plan is? But if their plan is to accomplish something, this is the opposite. If their plan is to reduce rhetoric, which we have to do, this is the opposite,” Scott said.

There is some daylight between the positions of the two Senators from Florida on the endgame of the current President.

Neither backs impeachment, but Sen. Marco Rubio went a little farther than Scott this weekend, suggesting the President bears “some responsibility” for his supporters breaking into Congress to try to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

And while Rubio went with the majority in the Senate and opposed all challenges to the election in the wake of the Capitol siege, Scott continued to press forward, one of a handful of Republicans to object to the electoral slate from Pennsylvania.