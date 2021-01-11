‘I respect our donors’: Rick Scott woos contributors in NRSC intro video

Turning the page on the Donald Trump era, U.S. Senator Rick Scott conveyed an aspirational upbeat positivity in a new video introducing himself as chairman of the Senate campaign wing.

The imperatively-titled “We must win” runs just a little over two minutes, and sees an upbeat Scott in his familiar NAVY cap, focused on the future rather than the exiting administration.

“I’ve just now taken over as the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. The fact that my fellow Senators chose me to be the NRSC Chair proves one thing for sure. They obviously don’t like me much, because I now have to figure out how to raise roughly a gazillion dollars,” the first-term Republican quipped.

“Believe it or not, I’m really excited about this opportunity,” the Senator added soon after that.

Scott gave a familiar-to-Floridians recitation of his upbringing, before describing his decision to run as “pretty nutty.”

“Ten years ago,” Scott related, “I did something pretty nutty. I announced I was running for Governor of Florida. Since then I’ve won four statewide elections.”

“All the races were close. And in the process, I’ve raised a lot of money and spent a fortune of my own,” Scott said. “I can say this with confidence. I will never ask a potential donor to contribute more than I already have given.”

“I run a tight ship. I respect our donors. And there are two things I don’t do. I don’t waste money and I don’t lose elections,” Scott said.

Liberal pressure groups have denounced Scott remaining as NRSC chair because he opposed the certification of the presidential election results, but his camp quickly signaled that the Senator will not resign the post.

A spokesperson told Florida Politics that “Democrat groups in Washington are scared of Rick Scott taking over the NRSC.”

“No, Senator Scott will not be resigning. He looks forward to working for the next two years to take back the Senate majority from the radical Democrats who are trying to fundamentally change America,” he added.

The video seemingly reassuring donors that the chair was not a liability comes the same day the Senator offered ameliorating words during a cable news hit.

Scott asserted a need to “lower the rhetoric” and “get some unity going” while arguing against impeachment after Trump incited his supporters to siege the U.S. Capitol. Those comments were made on the Fox News Channel.

In a press release accompanying the video, Scott offered a statement of purpose.

“Over the next two years, my focus will be on drawing a clear contrast between a Republican Party that fights for good jobs and protects the values that make our country great and a Democrat Party that wants government at the center of our lives, that flirts with Socialism and that undermines our fundamental values. If we fail to become THE party that is trusted to lead America into the future, Democrats will lead America into the past. We have to win back the Senate Majority and we will. We don’t have another option,” Scott said.

“I want to thank Todd Young for the great work he’s done over the last two years. Under his leadership, the NRSC broke fundraising records and has built a strong foundation that will help Senate Republicans be competitive all over the country. I look forward to working with Leader McConnell and all of our incumbents while recruiting strong challengers across the country. Our Party is unified and united. We are focused on the future and we will win.”