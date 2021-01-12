‘Blood on their hands’: Liberal pressure group wants Rick Scott out as Senate campaign chair

A prominent liberal activist group wants a U.S. Senator from Florida to step down as head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

On Monday, American Bridge contended that Sen. Rick Scott should resign after voting against the certification of Pennsylvania’s electors as one of a handful of Republicans still willing to challenge the election after a seditious mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol last week to stop certification of Joe Biden‘s win.

“Last week, domestic terrorists stormed the Capitol in an illegal attempt to overturn the Presidential election and assassinate elected officials, resulting in the deaths of at least five people. Yet even after that, as numerous Republicans dropped their challenge to the election results, Senator Rick Scott recklessly voted to object to the Pennsylvania results,” asserted Bradley Beychok, the president of American Bridge 21st Century.

“Rick Scott is a disgrace who is more concerned about winning a presidential primary in 4 years than stopping further acts of violence. Someone who so casually puts innocent lives at risk for his own personal ambitions has no business being in one of the top leadership positions in his party. Rick Scott needs to resign from his position as chair of the NRSC immediately. Until then, every Republican Senator who accepts money or assistance from the NRSC has blood on their hands.”

Though those in the Scott camp recognize the controversial nature of the Senator’s vote, it should be noted that American Bridge has always taken an adversarial position to Scott and would not support him running Republican Senate campaigns in any case.

Scott asserted a need to “lower the rhetoric” and “get some unity going” on a Monday morning appearance on the Fox News Channel, but it seems that, at least for American Bridge, that call for reconciliation is too little, too late in the wake of Trump dead-enders storming the Capitol.

Scott will not be resigning. A spokesperson tells Florida Politics that “Democrat groups in Washington are scared of Rick Scott taking over the NRSC.”

“No, Senator Scott will not be resigning. He looks forward to working for the next two years to take back the Senate majority from the radical Democrats who are trying to fundamentally change America,” he added.