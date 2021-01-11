Stephanie Murphy calls for creation of commission to investigate Capitol siege

Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Orlando is calling for the creation of an independent commission to investigate the violent insurrection provoked by President Donald Trump last week at the nation’s Capitol.

Murphy, who earlier announced her support for impeaching Trump a second time for inspiring a mob to attack and seize the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, is proposing a bipartisan commission with subpoena power.

There are other lawmakers calling for similar investigations. The House Appropriations Committee is planning an investigation into law enforcement responses. Monday morning House Democrats introduced one article of impeachment against Trump for inciting insurrection.

Murphy, of Winter Park, tweeted her request as a response to a New York Times story that said poor planning and failures by government agencies set the stage for the occupation of the Capitol.

“The assault on the Capitol exposed our vulnerability to domestic & foreign terrorists who seek to harm our nation. I’m calling for a bipartisan commission w/ subpoena power to investigate who knew what & when, recommend ways to bolster our defenses, & help prevent future attacks,” Murphy tweeted late Monday morning.

Last Thursday Murphy, a former national security analyst with the Navy, urged Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, saying, “the President incited a violent insurrection against our democracy — proof he’s unable to uphold the Constitution.”

On Sunday, Murphy, co-chair of the Blue Dog Coalition of moderate Democrats, announced her support for the Democrats’ latest impeachment effort, declaring, “Congress has a constitutional and moral obligation to provide a check and balance on the President; to hold him accountable for inciting violence and insurrection; and to preserve and protect the Constitution of the United States.”

All other Democratic members of Florida’s congressional delegation also have expressed their support for removal of Trump from office, and most have overtly announced their support for impeachment. Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated she has the votes for impeachment already, with or without any Republicans joining Democrats.