Connect with us

Tallahassee

Florida's Historic Capitol to illuminate blue for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

Tallahassee

CDR Health opening new testing site in Tallahassee

Tallahassee

Florida’s Historic Capitol to illuminate blue for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

Ashley Moody encouraged lawmakers and others to find ways to show their support.

on

The Florida Historic Capitol building will shine blue Monday evening to raise awareness for human trafficking.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said the gesture unites Florida with other states and groups recognizing National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

“As Attorney General, I am committed to ending human trafficking in Florida,” Moody said in a news release. “This is a momentous goal and we need as much help from Floridians on this mission as possible. To shine a light on these atrocious crimes and encourage public support, tonight we are lighting Florida’s Historic Capitol blue—the international color of human trafficking awareness.

Moody encouraged lawmakers and council members to show their support by wearing blue and posting on social media with the hashtag #WearBlueOAG.

“Illuminating the Capitol blue is a way to not only bring awareness to this unthinkable act of evil, but to show our unwavering support to the countless victims and survivors of trafficking. I hope human trafficking survivors and victims see the Capitol tonight and know I will continue to do everything within my power to pursue these heinous crimes.”

In a news release, Moody recognized Blue Campaign, a national public awareness campaign the teaches law enforcement and public and private industries how to identify and report possible human trafficking cases.

Sen. Ellyn Bogdanoff, who serves as Chair of the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking, stressed that the public can play a large role in fighting trafficking.

“As we recognize National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, it is important to remember that everyone plays a role in ending this horrific crime,” Bogdanoff said. “Take a training. Learn the signs. Learn where to report suspected exploitation. Together, we can eliminate human trafficking in the State of Florida.”

In October, Moody hosted the first-ever virtual Human Trafficking Summit. The summit recorded more than 7,400 registrants from 43 states.

More information about spotting and reporting trafficking can be found online.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.