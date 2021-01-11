Florida’s Historic Capitol to illuminate blue for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

The Florida Historic Capitol building will shine blue Monday evening to raise awareness for human trafficking.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said the gesture unites Florida with other states and groups recognizing National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

“As Attorney General, I am committed to ending human trafficking in Florida,” Moody said in a news release. “This is a momentous goal and we need as much help from Floridians on this mission as possible. To shine a light on these atrocious crimes and encourage public support, tonight we are lighting Florida’s Historic Capitol blue—the international color of human trafficking awareness.

Moody encouraged lawmakers and council members to show their support by wearing blue and posting on social media with the hashtag #WearBlueOAG.

“Illuminating the Capitol blue is a way to not only bring awareness to this unthinkable act of evil, but to show our unwavering support to the countless victims and survivors of trafficking. I hope human trafficking survivors and victims see the Capitol tonight and know I will continue to do everything within my power to pursue these heinous crimes.”

In a news release, Moody recognized Blue Campaign, a national public awareness campaign the teaches law enforcement and public and private industries how to identify and report possible human trafficking cases.

Sen. Ellyn Bogdanoff, who serves as Chair of the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking, stressed that the public can play a large role in fighting trafficking.

“As we recognize National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, it is important to remember that everyone plays a role in ending this horrific crime,” Bogdanoff said. “Take a training. Learn the signs. Learn where to report suspected exploitation. Together, we can eliminate human trafficking in the State of Florida.”

In October, Moody hosted the first-ever virtual Human Trafficking Summit. The summit recorded more than 7,400 registrants from 43 states.

More information about spotting and reporting trafficking can be found online.