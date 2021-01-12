Why Rick Scott's at peace with vote against Joe Biden electors ... even if donors aren't

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott continued what has been a bumpy first week heading up the National Republican Senatorial Committee with tough questions on national radio.

The Senator again was interviewed by Guy Benson on Fox News Radio, amid concerns that Scott’s decision to vote against the certification of President-elect Joe Biden‘s Pennsylvania electors may prove toxic with donors.

Scott said he wasn’t concerned that corporate America would shun Republicans in the end and give to Democratic Senate candidates.

“I represent the people of Florida, that’s my role,” Scott said. “When I ran in 2010, 2014, 2018, I told people exactly what I was going to do.”

“I tell people all the time you should give your money where you believe people will do what’s in your best interest. If a corporation believes that, they should do it.”

Scott was also combative in defending his specific vote, saying he was “comfortable” with having voted against Biden’s slate of Pennsylvania electors.

“What’s important to me is election integrity,” Scott said. “They didn’t follow their own laws and I’m fed up with that.”

Scott went on to complain he was “tired of what’s going on in this country.”

“People don’t follow the law, investigate afterwards, and nothing happens,” Scott said.

“In Pennsylvania, they did not follow their laws. That’s wrong and I am very comfortable with what I did.”

Scott does admit that Biden “absolutely” is “President-elect,” however.

“If you look at the Electoral College, if you look at what the states decided,” Scott added, “Donald Trump lost.”

Scott addressed the riots at the Capitol also, allowing that while “the President could have responded faster,” it was “irresponsible for people on the left to say the President told people to break into the Capitol, which he did not.”

“He believes he won the election. He didn’t. He didn’t win the election,” Scott said, suggesting impatience with this ongoing canard from Trump.