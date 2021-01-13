Legislation banning abortion after 5 months in the works

Another controversial anti-abortion bill will grace Florida’s legislative session this year.
The bill, which has not yet been filed, was announced at a news conference on Wednesday by Miami-Dade Rep. David Borrero. It is being called the Florida Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.
The legislation would prohibit abortions beyond five months of pregnancy.
“Just because we haven’t passed this critical legislation when it’s been attempted before, doesn’t mean we can’t get it done,” Borrero, a Republican, said. “That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t begin to recognize the life of the unborn, who are capable of pain.”
Supporters of the measure argue advances in medicine allow for the survival of extremely premature babies outside of the womb.
Republican members of the Florida legislature have pushed for similar legislation in the past, but were unsuccessful. However, with the recent change in the partisan makeup of the House to a near supermajority (78-42), the bill may have more support.
The bill has already received push-back from abortion-rights advocates, including Rep. Anna Eskamani.
“Time and time again, we see our Republican colleagues attempt to restrict access to safe and legal abortion, judge and stigmatize women who make this decision and get in between a woman, her family, her doctor and her faith,” Eskamani said.
The Democratic representative was a vocal opponent of last year’s controversial anti-abortion legislation requiring parental consent for a minor to receive an abortion. The legislation passed.
Florida’s current law prohibits third trimester abortions except in the case of a medical emergency, where two physicians must certify that the procedure will save the woman’s life.
Last year, Florida reported about 65,000 abortions. About 6% were performed during the second trimester of pregnancy, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.
Florida Voice for the Unborn
January 13, 2021 at 2:17 pm
Florida Voice for the Unborn applauds state Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez and state Rep. Tommy Gregory for sponsoring the “2021 Florida Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.” Florida Voice for the Unborn equally applauds state Rep. David Borrero and state Senator Ray Rodrigues for their strong support in favor of this much-needed pro-life legislation. All abortions are heinous and wrong. Banning abortions after 20 weeks is another step in the right direction. As a Tallahassee-based pro-life grassroots lobbying group in existence since last January 1, 2020, Florida Voice for the Unborn will play a key role in effectively lobbying for this legislation’s enactment.
Sonja Fitch
January 13, 2021 at 2:41 pm
Stfu choice! Men who do not have safe sex and their is a pregnancy then their penis shall be cut off! Otherwise stfu punishing a woman!