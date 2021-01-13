First Coast blasts past 110,000 cases of COVID-19

The First Coast region jumped past 110,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, according to Florida Department of Health data released Wednesday.

There are now 110,678 cases in the five-county Northeast Florida. The past week has served as a reminder of the accelerated pace of new cases since the beginning of the year. The region has tallied more than 9,000 new cases in the past week since there were 101,296 cases on Jan. 6.

There were also 14 new COVID-19 deaths added to the region compared to Tuesday for a total of 1,234 deaths caused by the pandemic. It’s the biggest single-day addition of deaths so far this year. There were several times in 2020 where the single-day death toll increased more than that on a single day, however.

The First Coast positivity rate for COVID-19 testing came in at 14.77% Tuesday. That figure has remained relatively the same for the past week ranging between 15.68% at its highest point and 13.03% at the lowest mark.

Across the region:

— Jacksonville recorded a total case count of 72,579 Wednesday, up 725 from the previous day. Jacksonville added three new deaths and saw a positivity test rate of 11.17%.

— Clay County recorded 13,496 cases, tallied 209 deaths, up 11 from the previous day, and had a 14% positivity test rate.

— St. Johns County now has 15,906 infections, maintained its death toll at 129 and recorded a positivity rate of 13.26%.

— Nassau County tallied a total of 5,953 cases, held steady at 71 deaths and showed a 15.86% positivity test rate.

— Baker County has amassed 2,744 infections, held steady at 39 deaths and recorded a positivity test rate of 19.59%.

Across Florida, there are now 1,517,472 cases of coronavirus and 23,759 deaths caused by the pandemic.