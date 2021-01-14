Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Space Florida eyeing consolation prizes after Alabama wins Space Force

Headlines Tallahassee

Leon County Courthouse to close next week at request of law enforcement
Florida from space.

Headlines

Space Florida eyeing consolation prizes after Alabama wins Space Force

There’s still the Space Force Training and Readiness Command to be determined.

on

Alabama may have won the national contest to house headquarters for the coming U.S. Space Force but there remain other opportunities for Florida, a Space Florida executive said Thursday.

Florida still is in good position to compete for additional Space Force and U.S. Space Command operational facilities, including the Space Force Training and Readiness Command, Space Florida Senior Vice President and General Manager Jim Kuzma told the House Local Administration and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee Thursday.

Without anyone knowing that the U.S. Air Force would announce Wednesday night that the Space Force headquarters would be established in Huntsville, Ala., the committee had asked Kuzma to come in Thursday morning to update members on Florida’s proposal and chances for that facility.

The unexpected announcement Wednesday night — Kuzma suggested it was such a surprise it might have been rushed to beat a leak — took the air out of his presentation.

While he said there still is a remote possibility something could go wrong with the Huntsville proposal and the Air Force could change its mind, Kuzma was reduced Thursday to telling the committee what a great job everyone involved in Florida had done in defeat, and what’s left to shoot for.

“It’s unfortunate. But everything we did before for that effort actually supports us very well for opportunities with the Space Force,” Kuzma said.

Those opportunities may be topped by the Space Force Training and Readiness Command, which Kuzma said would be bigger, with more jobs than the actual headquarters. He pointed to the Space Coast’s and Central Florida’s existing infrastructure, area universities involved in space and technology training and research, notably the University of Central Florida, as well as to the exciting launch and commercial space infrastructure. Kuzma said Florida’s critical military and commercial research centers, such as the modeling and simulation centers clustered around UCF, could also be a draw.

“We have capabilities across the spectrum, in technology, materials, launch capabilities, satellite production,” he said. “So we’re working very hard at that.”

Kuzma said he had no information on why Huntsville won, or why Florida or anywhere else lost. In fact, many observers had projected that Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., interim home to the Space Force, would get the nod. Kuzma said he did expect the Air Force to debrief him and others eventually, and he would pass along what he learned to the committee.

“I will say that although Huntsville was determined to be the preferred location, Florida is an acceptable alternative location. What that means is the Department of Defense will still do all the environmental assessments and if for some reason the preferred location doesn’t pan out,” he said, stopping short. “Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened in the last ten years, but there always might be a first time.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Manny Díaz files cease and desist against Raúl Martínez show for airing misconduct allegations