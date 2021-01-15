GOP defections more than double in Duval County since insurrection

The impact of the post-insurrection fallout after thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., has prompted more defections from the Republican Party in Duval County.

The number of GOP defections in Jacksonville has more than doubled in the past week.

Data provided Friday by the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office in Jacksonville shows through Friday, there have been a total of 889 party affiliation changes by registered voters since Jan.7. Most of those are local Republicans who are defecting from the GOP.

A total of 692 Duval Republicans have defected from the party since Jan. 7, the day after the mayhem at the seat of government in the U.S., through Friday. The days between Jan. 7 and Jan. 8, the defection was already on by Duval Republicans when 324 of those registered voters dumped the party in the two days after the wild violence that left five people dead.

During the past week, 401 members of the GOP in Jacksonville switched to no party affiliation, 110 Republicans have fled to the Democratic Party, 154 switched to Independent, 22 changed to the Libertarian Party of Florida and five chose the Constitution Party of Florida.

By contrast, only 90 Democrats in Jacksonville have changed their Duval County voter registration party affiliation since the insurrection.

While Scott Bethea, director of Information Services for the Duval elections office, initially said, “It’s an awful big number” of GOP defections last week, he declined comment Friday. He said he’s deferring all questions to Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan who did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Duval County is only one of multiple counties across Florida seeing the GOP defections since the insurrection. Several counties are reporting registered voters splitting with the Republican Party.