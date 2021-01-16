Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

Monumental? Or a solution in search of a problem?

Corona Economics Headlines

Tightening belts: Jay Trumbull says ‘expect budget cuts’
Jimmy Patronis is pushing COVID-liability protections for business.

Corona Economics

Monumental? Or a solution in search of a problem?

‘We want to make sure we are doing right.’

on

A House panel on Wednesday voted along party lines to back a fast-tracked proposal that would provide broad immunity from coronavirus-related lawsuits to businesses that have “substantially” complied with public-health guidelines.

The House Civil Justice & Property Rights Subcommittee voted 11-6 to advance the proposal (HB 7), with state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis in attendance championing the measure.

Patronis, whose family has long owned a Panama City Beach restaurant, testified at the meeting and called the bill monumental.

“We want to make sure we are doing right and that our small businesses are not under threat of constant lawsuits,” Patronis said.

Bill sponsor Lawrence McClure, a Dover Republican, said “fewer than 10” lawsuits have been filed against business owners related to COVID-19. However, he said the fear of litigation associated with a 1-in-100-year pandemic is real.

“I want to be clear, this bill is intended to give clarity to Florida businesses that if they are making a good-faith effort to comply with regulation, they will not have the cloud of frivolous litigation hanging over their head,” McClure said.

___

Republished with permission of The News Service of Florida.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    January 16, 2021 at 9:12 am

    Patronis ,weak! . Duffus Desantis is is willingly using Floridians! Yes business need protections! BUT there is sufficient data to expect and demand businesses take all reasonable precautions! We are a service economy! We have to prove and assure our consumers we are doing all that can do to be safe! Spring break????
    Another super spreader or another opportunity to build our service economy!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Charlie Crist introduces bill to award Capitol police officer Congressional Gold Medal