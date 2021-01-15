Associated Industries of Florida cancels 2021 Legislative Reception

The Associated Industries of Florida canceled their 2021 Legislative Reception on Friday in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group announced the cancellation on its website, citing “current coronavirus pandemic restrictions” and an abundance of caution.

“AIF has hosted the highly anticipated Welcome Reception honoring Florida Legislators on the evening before the first day of the legislative session for more than three decades,” the group said.

“While we will miss hosting this great event for the current class of legislators, business leaders, AIF members and others, we look forward to continuing this great tradition in 2022.”

The AIF, which coins itself as the “The Voice of Florida Business,” is a voluntary business lobbying group association established in 1920.

According to their website, the group aims “to foster an economic climate in Florida conducive to the growth, development, and welfare of industry and business and the people of the state.”