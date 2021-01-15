Connect with us

Headlines

Associated Industries of Florida cancels 2021 Legislative Reception

Headlines Influence

Danny Burgess files bill repeal Florida's Motor Vehicle No-Fault Law
Stock image via Adobe

Headlines

Associated Industries of Florida cancels 2021 Legislative Reception

The association cited pandemic restrictions and an abundance of caution.

on

The Associated Industries of Florida canceled their 2021 Legislative Reception on Friday in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group announced the cancellation on its website, citing “current coronavirus pandemic restrictions” and an abundance of caution.

“AIF has hosted the highly anticipated Welcome Reception honoring Florida Legislators on the evening before the first day of the legislative session for more than three decades,” the group said.

“While we will miss hosting this great event for the current class of legislators, business leaders, AIF members and others, we look forward to continuing this great tradition in 2022.”

The AIF, which coins itself as the “The Voice of Florida Business,” is a voluntary business lobbying group association established in 1920.

According to their website, the group aims “to foster an economic climate in Florida conducive to the growth, development, and welfare of industry and business and the people of the state.”

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Charlie Crist introduces bill to award Capitol police officer Congressional Gold Medal