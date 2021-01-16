Connect with us

‘Saying goodbye’: Rebekah Jones to turn self in to avoid ‘continued police violence’

More than 24,000 Floridians have now died from COVID-19
Image via Rebekah Jones.

Jones said saying goodbye to her family was “the hardest thing” she’s ever had to do.

on

Rebekah Jones announced Saturday that she will turn herself in after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a warrant for her arrest.

In her announcement, the former Department of Health employee said the FDLE found no evidence of her sending messages to FDOH staff telling them to “speak out.”

Jones said police officers found documents that she received and downloaded from state sources, but it is unclear the role those play in the charge brought against her.

The arrest warrant comes after a Tallahassee judge told police he could not make a desicion on whether Jones could receive her belongings taken under the warrant unless he knew if the police were investigating a crime.

Jones called the move by law enforcement “retaliation.”

“If they’re not investigating a crime, they had to return my equipment,” Jones said in a Twitter thread Saturday. “They didn’t find proof of anything related to the warrant, so they invented something new to come after me for in retaliation.”

Jones is only facing one charge, she said.

A spokesperson for the FDLE confirmed an active arrest warrant on Jones. The department will be able to provide information after Jones is in custody, the spokesperson said.

Jones plans to turn herself in Sunday, saying that telling her family goodbye is “the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

“To protect my family from continued police violence, and to show that I’m ready to fight whatever they throw at me, I’m turning myself into police in Florida Sunday night,” Jones said in the thread. “The Governor will not win his war on science and free speech. He will not silence those who speak out.”

According to Jones, possible conditions of her release could include prohibited access to computers, internet or electronic devices.

Jones, who was fired last year from her job at the DOH, drew national attention because of her allegations that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration manipulated data about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FDLE conducted a search at Jones’ house after an investigation allegedly linked her address to a message sent on Nov. 10 on an internal DOH multi-user account.

“It’s time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don’t have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it’s too late,” the message from an unidentified sender said.

Jones filed a civil lawsuit on Dec. 20 against FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen, Agent Noel Pratts and an unidentified agent listed as John Doe.

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

  1. Michael Sirbola

    January 16, 2021 at 6:33 pm

    Say Thank You to
    Toxic-Federalist-
    Autonomous-free-market- Competitive-trickle-Down- hyper-indiv-Rights-Libertarian-
    Pathological-Pseudo-Philosophy BS!

    Trump will rate DEAD LAST among US Presidents as instigator of the:

    1st Genocide of the 21st Century.

    We hear the slang phrase “herd immunity” dailly from gov. sci. mouthpieces. Add word “natural” & apply to humans & it becomes a Dictionary Def. of Genocide & a Crime against Humanity.

    Words have meanings – for example, there is but one RACE, human, period. SMH

    Also: RECONCILIATION does NOT mean both sides apologize to each other! It means one side ADMITS GUILT & then PLEADS FOR MERCY & Forgiveness from those Harmed.

    We’ve been misled by Think-Tank Institutes on BOTH sides peddling tooth & claw, survival of the fittest, Reagan-Anti-science Nonsense –

    SCIENCE SAYS: Free-market Competitive Evolution leads to Minimums, not Optimums – FACT – PERIOD.

    The US has undergone a stressor-event, or multiple ones, that have caused a “flip” into true pathology – as an an imbalance in what most defines us as human beings – our SOCIALITY – with “Sociality” best-defined as a flickering constant seeking of balance between self-interest and group-interest.

    Words & their meanings Matter!
    #WORDSMATTER

    Reply

