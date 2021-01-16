‘Saying goodbye’: Rebekah Jones to turn self in to avoid ‘continued police violence’

Rebekah Jones announced Saturday that she will turn herself in after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a warrant for her arrest.

In her announcement, the former Department of Health employee said the FDLE found no evidence of her sending messages to FDOH staff telling them to “speak out.”

Jones said police officers found documents that she received and downloaded from state sources, but it is unclear the role those play in the charge brought against her.

The arrest warrant comes after a Tallahassee judge told police he could not make a desicion on whether Jones could receive her belongings taken under the warrant unless he knew if the police were investigating a crime.

Jones called the move by law enforcement “retaliation.”

“If they’re not investigating a crime, they had to return my equipment,” Jones said in a Twitter thread Saturday. “They didn’t find proof of anything related to the warrant, so they invented something new to come after me for in retaliation.”

Jones is only facing one charge, she said.

A spokesperson for the FDLE confirmed an active arrest warrant on Jones. The department will be able to provide information after Jones is in custody, the spokesperson said.

Jones plans to turn herself in Sunday, saying that telling her family goodbye is “the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

“To protect my family from continued police violence, and to show that I’m ready to fight whatever they throw at me, I’m turning myself into police in Florida Sunday night,” Jones said in the thread. “The Governor will not win his war on science and free speech. He will not silence those who speak out.”

According to Jones, possible conditions of her release could include prohibited access to computers, internet or electronic devices.

Jones, who was fired last year from her job at the DOH, drew national attention because of her allegations that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration manipulated data about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FDLE conducted a search at Jones’ house after an investigation allegedly linked her address to a message sent on Nov. 10 on an internal DOH multi-user account.

“It’s time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don’t have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it’s too late,” the message from an unidentified sender said.

Jones filed a civil lawsuit on Dec. 20 against FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen, Agent Noel Pratts and an unidentified agent listed as John Doe.