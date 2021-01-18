Tom Wright files legislation to help service members transition into civilian workforce

A new bill filed by Sen. Tom Wright would allow veterans to gain civil workforce experience while serving on active duty.

The proposal, SB 586, seeks to create a statewide employment network through the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program. Through partnerships with private businesses, the program facilitates job training for active-duty personnel as they transition into the civilian workforce.

The legislation designates Veterans Florida to facilitate the program. The nonprofit organization, among other tasks, would conduct outreach to service members and assist employers with developing training programs.

“Florida leads the way by establishing a coordinated statewide SkillBridge initiative. Doing so trains the veteran workforce of tomorrow and keeps the state competitive for employers and industry,” said Veterans Florida Executive Director Joe Marino. “We thank Senator Wright for his dedication to military families by introducing this important legislation. Veterans Florida is committed to connecting transitioning service members with DOD SkillBridge opportunities throughout Florida.”

Service members within 180 days of separation would be eligible to participate in the program’s apprenticeships, fellowships and internships. They will also maintain their DOD wages and benefits at no cost to the employer.

“The Department of Defense SkillBridge Program provides a pipeline of veteran workforce talent to Florida’s high-tech industries straight from within our 21 Florida military bases,” said Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Deputy Executive Director James S. “Hammer” Hartsell. “Veterans Florida is uniquely qualified to lead the state’s efforts creating awareness of the program’s opportunities with employers and servicemembers and their families.”

Wright, a Brevard County Republican, serves as Chairman of the Military and Veteran Affairs, Space, and Domestic Security.

“As Florida continues to be the most veteran-friendly state, the Skillbridge program will be a tremendous help to our transitioning Servicemembers by connecting them to new career opportunities following their service to our country,” said Wright. “We have heard from many employers who are seeking a workforce who are disciplined, skilled, and committed to the mission at hand.”

If signed into law, the bill would take effect July 1, 2021.