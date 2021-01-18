Connect with us

Influence

Tom Wright files legislation to help service members transition into civilian workforce

Headlines Influence

Local projects proposed amid budget woes

Influence

Tom Wright files legislation to help service members transition into civilian workforce

Service members within 180 days of separation would be eligible for the program.

on

A new bill filed by Sen. Tom Wright would allow veterans to gain civil workforce experience while serving on active duty.

The proposal, SB 586, seeks to create a statewide employment network through the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program. Through partnerships with private businesses, the program facilitates job training for active-duty personnel as they transition into the civilian workforce.

The legislation designates Veterans Florida to facilitate the program.  The nonprofit organization, among other tasks, would conduct outreach to service members and assist employers with developing training programs.

“Florida leads the way by establishing a coordinated statewide SkillBridge initiative. Doing so trains the veteran workforce of tomorrow and keeps the state competitive for employers and industry,” said Veterans Florida Executive Director Joe Marino. “We thank Senator Wright for his dedication to military families by introducing this important legislation. Veterans Florida is committed to connecting transitioning service members with DOD SkillBridge opportunities throughout Florida.”

Service members within 180 days of separation would be eligible to participate in the program’s apprenticeships, fellowships and internships. They will also maintain their DOD wages and benefits at no cost to the employer.

“The Department of Defense SkillBridge Program provides a pipeline of veteran workforce talent to Florida’s high-tech industries straight from within our 21 Florida military bases,” said Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Deputy Executive Director James S. “Hammer” Hartsell. “Veterans Florida is uniquely qualified to lead the state’s efforts creating awareness of the program’s opportunities with employers and servicemembers and their families.”

Wright, a Brevard County Republican, serves as Chairman of the Military and Veteran Affairs, Space, and Domestic Security.

“As Florida continues to be the most veteran-friendly state, the Skillbridge program will be a tremendous help to our transitioning Servicemembers by connecting them to new career opportunities following their service to our country,” said Wright. “We have heard from many employers who are seeking a workforce who are disciplined, skilled, and committed to the mission at hand.”

If signed into law, the bill would take effect July 1, 2021.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    January 18, 2021 at 5:48 am

    Wonderful !

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.