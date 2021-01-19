Florida gas prices still below national average

Gasoline prices pretty much stabilized across the state for the past week, according to AAA Florida Auto Club data released Tuesday.

The average price for a gallon of gas is now about $2.30 in the Sunshine State. It’s basically the same as a week ago, though there was a slight uptick of less than a penny. The price is the highest it’s been in the state since the coronavirus pandemic began in March. The average price is about 10 cents more than a month ago.

While it’s more than recent weeks, the current average price for gas in Florida is still 23 cents lower than a year ago.

AAA Florida spokesperson Mark Jenkins said global crude oil prices, which have been going up due to production cutbacks in Saudi Arabia, and optimism about the vaccine for COVID-19, will likely keep gas prices going up in the coming weeks.

“Florida drivers are still paying less money at the pump than they did this time last year, but pump prices have certainly climbed in recent weeks,” Jenkins said. “The price hikes reflect the gains made in crude oil prices, which have been propped up by optimism that COVID-19 vaccines will eventually lead to more global fuel consumption.”

By far, the most expensive gas in the state can be found in West Palm Beach where the average gallon of gas costs $2.43. Tallahassee had the second most costly gas at $2.35 and Pensacola had the third most expensive at $2.34 per gallon.

Punta Gorda recorded the least expensive gasoline in Florida for the past week, at $2.22 per gallon on average. Jacksonville came in second at $2.24 per gallon. Sarasota rounded out the three cheapest gas prices at $2.27.

While Florida’s gas prices are going up, the state’s average cost for the fuel is below the national average. Across the country, Americans are paying an average of $2.38 per gallon.