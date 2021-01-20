Rick Scott warns of Democratic ‘authoritarianism’, says his election decertification vote didn’t matter

With President Joe Biden inaugurated, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee is wasting no time going on offense against the Democrat.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott promoted on Wednesday afternoon an op-ed for Newsweek, in which the first-term Republican from Naples warned of a nascent “authoritarianism” from Democrats as a backlash against the events of Jan. 6, while downplaying the impact the former President Donald Trump and his supporters had on fueling the terrorist attack on the Capitol.

Scott may have attended the Biden inauguration in deference to what he has called a “peaceful transfer of power” from the Trump administration. However, the timing and the substance of the op-ed release suggests partisan concerns still prevail.

“Democrats, the media and Big Tech are trying to use the events of Jan. 6th to go after all Republicans and all Trump supporters and silence dissenting views. It is authoritarianism masquerading as the force that will keep America safe,” the Senator tweeted from his @ScottforFlorida account used for political endeavors.

Scott added in the editorial that “de-platforming Republicans, censoring dissent, intimidating GOP supporters and promoting the myth that Republicans supported the violence in the Capitol is corrosive and dishonest. Suppressing speech is fundamentally un-American. It undermines the institutions we need at this critical moment to lend stability to the Republican Party and our country.”

And from there, a chilling warning: “When the party that controls both the legislative and executive branches abuses its power, it is more than a destabilizing influence on our political system.”

The Senator’s viability as head of the Senate campaign arm has been questioned after his controversial decision to object to the certification of Pennsylvania’s electors. Scott, roundly criticized for that decision, contends that such criticism is misplaced.

“My vote objecting to Pennsylvania’s process wasn’t about the 2020 election. It would not have changed the outcome,” Scott wrote. “My vote was about elections to come, in 2022, 2024 and beyond, and seeing that they are conducted fairly.”

The Senator continues to evolve his rhetoric on this point, with this defense considerably more restrained than his explanation to a Fox News Radio host earlier this month.

“What’s important to me is election integrity,” Scott said. “They didn’t follow their own laws and I’m fed up with that.”

Scott went on to complain he was “tired of what’s going on in this country.”

As the Senator continues to find his place in Democratic Washington, with Republicans finding common ground with the Biden administration, Scott is poised to continue to recalibrate his rhetoric on the matters of Jan. 6 until the news cycle cools on the matter.