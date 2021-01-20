First Coast tallies nearly 6K COVID-19 cases in past week

Connect with us

Ex-CEO of charter school firm fights conviction

Northeast Florida has added about 6,000 new infections in past week.

The five-county First Coast region surpassed 116,000 coronavirus cases, according to Florida Department of Health data released Wednesday.

There are now 116,612 COVD-19 infections in Northeast Florida. It’s a jump  of 734 cases from the day before, but more notably the First Coast has added nearly 6,000 infections in just one week.

There were 110,678 infections in Northeast Florida on Jan. 13. The region has also added more than 100 deaths in that same time span. There are now 1,337 deaths attributed to COVID-19 on the First Coast, up from 1,234 on Jan. 13.

The positivity test rate for the collective five-county area jumped to 14.44% Wednesday. While the First Coast positivity test rate never dipped below 10% in the past week, there were several days where the region came close.  Also on Wednesday, no First County was below that 10% mark, the first time in nearly a week.

— Jacksonville had a 10.02% positivity test rate. It’s the first time in five days Duval County wasn’t below 10%. Jacksonville recorded a total of 76,171 infections and added one new death for a total of 857 Wednesday.

— St. Johns County now has 16,887 infections, added three new deaths for a total of 143 and recorded a positivity test rate of 15.17%.

— Clay County increased infections by nearly 100 for a total of 14,286, held steady at 221 deaths and had an 11.02% positivity test rate.

— Nassau County increased by about 50 cases to a total of 6,399, added two new deaths for a figure of 75 and recorded a positivity test rate of 11.02%.

— Baker County added 16 new cases for a total of 2,869, held steady at 41 deaths and recorded a 16.67% positivity test rate.

Across the state, there are now 1,601,011 cases and 24,965 deaths caused by coronavirus in Florida.

Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

