Connect with us

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville tallies record-breaking 40 new coronavirus deaths Tuesday

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

All Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach, Lee counties to offer COVID-19 vaccine

Headlines

Jacksonville tallies record-breaking 40 new coronavirus deaths Tuesday

But it was the only county in the First Coast region to record new deaths.

on

Only one county in the five-county First Coast region recorded any new daily coronavirus deaths in the most recent Florida Department of Health data released Tuesday, but it was a whopping increase in Duval County.

Jacksonville tallied 40 new deaths due to COVID-19 Tuesday, the biggest single-day jump in Northeast Florida since the pandemic began in March. Jacksonville’s death toll is now at 856.

The previous single-day increase in Jacksonville deaths was 20 in September.

Jacksonville has now tallied 75,731 total COVID-19 cases.

While cases and deaths continue to mount in Jacksonville, the positivity rate for testing has remained below 10% in Jacksonville for four straight days. Tuesday’s rate for positive results in testing came in at 9.8%. A week ago those positivity test rates were hovering around 15% in Jacksonville.

Across the First Coast, there are now 115,878 infections of coronavirus. The death toll passed a grim milestone, breaking the 1,300 mark for a total of 1,331 in Northeast Florida. The combined five-county positivity rate is now 11.08%, another notable drop in the past week when that number was leaning toward 15% seven days ago.

In other areas of the First Coast:

— St. Johns County has racked up 16,763 infections, held steady at 140 deaths and recorded a positivity test rate of 7.08%.

— Clay County has amassed 14,190 cases, remained unchanged in deaths at 221 and had a 12.41% positivity test rate.

— Nassau County has 6,341 cases, added no new deaths to its already reported 73 and recorded a positivity test rate of 12.41%.

— Baker County has 2,853 cases, held steady at 41 deaths and recorded a 13.18% positivity test rate.

Across Florida, there are now 1,589,097 coronavirus infections with 24,820 fatalities caused by the pandemic.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.