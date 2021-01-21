Paris Discord: Rick Scott slams Joe Biden for rejoining ‘bad for America’ environmental deal

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott expressed dismay Wednesday with President Joe Biden, who fulfilled a Day One promise to realign America with the Paris Accord goals.

Florida’s junior Republican Senator contends that Biden, a Democrat, couldn’t say no to his “liberal friends.”

“We all want to take care of our environment and protect it for generations to come, but we have to stop joining deals that are bad for America,” Scott asserted. “President Biden is throwing the U.S. back into the Paris Agreement just to appease his liberal friends.”

“This deal does nothing to hold real polluters, like Communist China and India, accountable, and it unfairly puts American taxpayers on the hook. It was bad for America when Obama signed it, and it’s still bad now.”

Scott preemptively established this position earlier this month, reiterating it days after supporters of President Donald Trump raided the Capitol to stop the certification of the current President.

In a tweet on Jan. 10, Scott said that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was “absolutely right” in a denunciation of the landmark environmental deal that the previous presidential administration made.

“The U.S. should never have signed an unfair agreement with another country that will hurt American jobs. Until the focus is on getting countries like China to actually reduce their pollution, nothing will change.

Pompeo said that the agreement was “a fraud.”

Scott’s opposition to the agreement was documented when the Trump White House signaled its intention to depart.

“Gov. Scott believes the Paris Accords were very clearly going to hurt jobs in the United States,” said his former spokesperson Lauren Schenone in response to a media question. “The Governor understands that we should never sign any agreement with any other country that will hurt American jobs.”

Scott attended the President’s inauguration earlier Wednesday. Still, he quickly resumed his typically robust messaging pace, including contending that his vote to decertify the election in one state didn’t matter because it wouldn’t have affected the result of the election.