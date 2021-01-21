Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Unity? Matt Gaetz says Democrats want to cancel conservatives

Federal Headlines

Marco Rubio: Joe Biden's inauguration won't 'make American normal again'
Matt Gaetz. Image via AP.

Federal

Unity? Matt Gaetz says Democrats want to cancel conservatives

‘They want to cancel us from the public square all together.’

on

A U.S. Congressman from the Panhandle contends the left wants to erase conservatives from the digital sphere and the culture itself.

During an appearance on Fox News’ Hannity Wednesday night, Rep. Matt Gaetz lambasted Democrats for pushing stories about conservatives like him that are patently untrue. He appeared in the segment with Rep. Lauren Boebert, a controversial new Congresswoman who came under fire for giving a tour before the violence of Jan. 6 in the Capitol.

Though President Joe Biden says he wants “unity,” Gaetz contends that Biden and the left won’t be happy until conservatives are effectively silenced, with the left desiring to “cancel [conservatives] from the public square all together.”

“I guess they’ve caught us,” Gaetz joked. “Lauren Boebert‘s leading recon tours for insurrectionists. I abducted the Lindbergh Baby. Jim Jordan knows what happened to Jimmy Hoffa. And Devin Nunes was on the grassy knoll.”

“I guess to go along with these very fake allegations against Republicans we see, there are real consequences for our fellow Americans who are being erased in the digital space, who are being targeted in the real life and the flesh, who are entering a period of time where Joe Biden tells us to accept unity, but that unity appears to be at the expense of anyone who offers dissent or disagreement,” Gaetz said.

“They don’t want to just have a debate or a discussion, but it appears they want to cancel us from the public square all together.”

Gaetz, a Fox News mainstay, is known for his quotable comments in segments, and it’s clear the Biden administration will offer him new material. A recent controversial appearance on the same Hannity program saw Gaetz compare the Biden administration to suicide in a bathtub.

“It’s not just like tear-rolling-down-the-side-of-the-cheek depressing,” Gaetz quipped. “It’s draw-the-warm-bath-and-get-a-sharp-blade depressing.”

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Ocean Joe

    January 21, 2021 at 10:09 am

    Bad news, Matt. You’re not a conservative, you’re a good old fashioned opportunist and you’re pretty good at it. Barry Goldwater was a conservative. George Will is a conservative. Jeff Flake is a conservative. There’s nothing conservative about attacking our capitol, claiming a legitimate election was not, or having a pizza party claiming you were barred from hearings when you, as a member of that committee, were not. In other words, conservatism is an ideology that really shouldn’t have room for liars.

    You can examine just about everything Goldwater or Will have ever said in public life and it may be opinionated, may be offensive to liberals, but never was it so reckless as to lead to violence.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.