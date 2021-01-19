Matt Gaetz jokingly compares Joe Biden administration to bathtub suicide

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz contends that the incoming Joe Biden administration was “abjectly depressing,” using a vivid metaphor of suicide to make his point.

In a Monday night appearance on Fox News Channel’s Hannity, the Panhandle Republican employed cutter imagery in a rhetorical slash at developing Democratic hegemony in Washington D.C. amid Donald Trump‘s eclipse.

“It’s not just like tear-rolling-down-the-side-of-the-cheek depressing,” Gaetz quipped. “It’s draw-the-warm-bath-and-get-a-sharp-blade depressing.”

The Fox appearance was a short segment shared with North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn.

It felt more like a competition than a conversation,

With just under four minutes up for grabs between the pair, each seemed to joust throughout the spot for a memorable sound bite. Gaetz, more used to the big show’s bright lights than the callow Cawthorn, got the better of the segment.

Despite time constraints, the Gaetz hit other themes, including cavils about the corrosive effects of “cancel culture” techniques.

“When Democrats talk about unity, it’s very difficult to facilitate while talking about impeachment, cancellations. They want to digitally erase us online. Pursue us in the flesh. Make us unemployable. And make it difficult for conservatives to assemble and share ideas,” the Congressman said.

Additionally, Gaetz reprised previous contentions that the Biden administration, contra Trump, will make policy changes antithetical to the America First wing of the Republican Party.

“I’m deeply troubled by the initial plans we’re seeing from the Biden administration. They want to shut down America’s businesses and open up the borders. They want to close the Keystone Pipeline, opening [an] opportunity for Russia and some of America’s adversaries,” Gaetz added. “And then they want to take the treasure of the American people and spread it around the world through the Paris Climate Accord and America Last organizations like the United Nations and the World Health Organization.”