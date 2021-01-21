Manny Diaz bill would expand eligibility, maximize parental choice in K-12 scholarship programs

A bill that would simplify Florida’s education choice programs by merging five scholarship programs into two, while adding flexible spending options, has been filed today in the Florida Senate.

The bill, SB 48, would transfer students currently receiving the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program to the Family Empowerment Scholarship, which was signed into law in 2019, and sunset the 20-year-old tax credit scholarship.

Donors would still be allowed to contribute to the program through a newly created state trust fund. Both the tax credit scholarship and the Family Empowerment Scholarship are income-based and serve students whose families meet financial eligibility rules.

The allowed growth rate of the two programs would not change from current law, and eligibility criteria would not materially change.

The bill also would merge the McKay Scholarship Program for Students with Disabilities and the Gardiner Scholarship Program, creating a new program for students with unique abilities called the McKay-Gardiner Scholarship Program.

That program would allow families in all state scholarship programs to have flexible spending accounts, also known as education savings accounts, or ESAs. Currently, only students enrolled in the Gardiner Scholarship program are allowed such flexibility.

The accounts allow families to spend their money on pre-approved services and equipment in addition to private school tuition. Approved expenditures include electronic devices, curriculum, part-time tutoring programs, educational supplies, equipment, and therapies that insurance programs do not cover. The bill would expand eligible services for McKay-Gardiner students to include music, art, and theater programs as well as summer education programs. The scholarship programs are also available to homeschool students and those enrolled in eligible private schools.

In addition, victims of bullying at district schools who transfer to private schools as part of the Hope Scholarship Program would also be served by the Family Empowerment Scholarship Program and receive the same spending flexibility.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Manny Diaz, R-Hialeah, said the bill’s purpose is to help families more easily navigate what had become a complicated web of programs and to give parents greater control over their children’s education, a need that took on greater urgency after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

“During the past year, our scholarship families let us know that they wanted programs that were easier to understand and simpler to navigate,” Diaz said. “They also told us that they wanted more flexibility so they could give their children access to high quality education while continuing to keep them safe during the pandemic. This bill represents our effort to respond to those concerns and improve all our school choice programs by making them more family friendly. I am very proud to have my name attached to this bill.”

Education choice advocates thanked Diaz and the Senate leadership for recognizing families’ need for simplicity, consistency and flexibility as public education continues its rapid transformation beyond the pandemic.

“We support the Senate’s efforts to streamline these programs and give families the flexibility they need to meet each child’s safety and academic needs,” said Doug Tuthill, president of nonprofit organization Step Up For Students, the state’s largest administrator of K-12 education choice programs.

Changes will take effect at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year if the bill becomes law.