Connect with us

America in Crisis Headlines

Man arrested for Florida Capitol bomb threat

America in Crisis Headlines

Florida Capitol Complex reopens after overnight bomb threat
Mark W. Clark mugshot via Tallahassee Police Department.

America in Crisis

Man arrested for Florida Capitol bomb threat

The bomb threat forced the Capitol to close Thursday morning.

on

The Tallahassee Police Department on Thursday arrested a man in connection with an overnight bomb threat made against the Florida Capitol Complex.

Mark Wayne Clark, 61, faces charges including making a false bomb threat in reference to state-owned property.

The Florida Capitol Complex closed sometime around 3 a.m. when the bomb threat was made, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Law enforcement and police K9s cleared the building around 6:15 a.m., but the Capitol remained closed till 9 a.m. out of an “abundance of caution.”

“This morning I spoke w/ FDLE and Capitol Police,” House Speaker Chris Sprowls tweeted. “They worked through the night and early this morning to ensure the safety of the Capitol Complex. The vigilance and dedication of the Tallahassee Police Department, FDLE, FDI, our Capitol Police and all other agencies involved is deeply appreciated.”

Thursday’s bomb threat marks the end of what otherwise was an uneventful week at the Capitol.

National Guardsmen and law enforcement officers filled the Florida Capitol over the weekend after the FBI warned of a possibility of armed protests at all 50 state capitol buildings sometime this week.

Notably, tensions in Florida grew high Saturday when federal authorities arrested an Army veteran who plotted to confront Capitol protesters with a firearm.

The arrested Army veteran and Tallahassee resident, Daniel Baker, encouraged others to join his violent plot via social media accounts.

Senate President Wilton Simpson has also told staff at multiple times in the last week to work from home as a safety measure.

Yet despite the FBI warning and heightened security posture, even Gov. Ron DeSantis noted that the Florida Capitol was absent of protests and without incident.

Two weeks ago, pro-Donald Trump rioters sieged the U.S. Capitol during certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

Five died during the siege.

In this article:,
Written By

Jason Delgado is a state capital reporter at Florida Politics. After serving in the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @_JasonDelgado.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.