Tallahassee man arrested for ‘call to arms’ plot against protesters at Florida Capitol

The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a Tallahassee man on Friday for inciting violence at the Florida Capitol Building.

Daniel Baker, an Army veteran, plotted to encircle and confine protesters at the Florida Capitol Complex using firearms. He encouraged others to join him, U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe said.

“Extremists intent on violence from either end of the political and social spectrums must be stopped, and they will be stopped,” Keefe said in a statement. “The diligent work in this case by the FBI and other public safety organizations has averted a crisis with this arrest, and we will not stop in our efforts to detect, deter, and disrupt anyone else planning to incite or commit violence.”

Baker is scheduled to make his initial appearance at 2 p.m. Friday at the U.S. Courthouse before Magistrate Judge Charles A. Stampelos. He faces a federal charge involving transmission of communication containing a threat to kidnap or injure.

Baker, who served as a former Airborne infantryman before being kicked out of the service, had a “history of expressing his belief in violent tactics,” a news release said.

Social media posts suggest the Army veteran intended to violently disrupt protests scheduled between now and Inauguration Day at the Florida Capitol.

Baker published how to “incapacitate and debilitate law enforcement officers” via his social media accounts, authorities said.

He participated in numerous protests over the summer.

“This arrest serves as a message to anyone who intends to incite or commit violence in the Northern District of Florida: If you represent a threat to public safety, we will come for you, we will find you, and we will prosecute you,” Keefe said. “Daniel Baker’s actions show that he is a dangerous extremist, and the law-abiding public is safer now that he has been arrested. We are, and will remain, on high alert and will take all appropriate actions against credible threats to the people of our District.”

Baker’s arrest comes as law enforcement’s latest move to thwart more politically motivated violence following the U.S. Capitol attack last week.

Federal, state and local authorities are on high alert after an FBI memo warned that armed protests are planned at all 50 state capitols and the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

While few details have been provided, the demonstrations are expected as earlier as this weekend before President-elect Joe Biden‘s Jan. 20 inauguration.

It is unclear what direct the Florida Capitol Complex may face.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, however, issued a statement Monday acknowledging threats to capitols nationwide.