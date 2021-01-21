Pinellas Co. returns to low positivity rate, back at 6%

Connect with us

Hillsborough County saw a slight case spike.

on

Hillsborough County confirmed 842 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday — its largest caseload since last Friday.

The county’s daily caseload in the past week has stayed around 550.

The county also confirmed 17 new deaths and six additional hospitalizations in Wednesday’s report, according to Florida Department of Health data released Thursday. This brings the county’s death toll to 1,215.

Since the start of the pandemic, Hillsborough County has reported 94,870 cases.

Pinellas County confirmed 364 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. This week, the county has maintained relatively low numbers, reporting around 300 new cases per day.

Pinellas also reported two additional deaths in the latest report, as well as 15 new hospitalizations. Since the start of the pandemic, Pinellas has reported 1,208 deaths and 55,564 cases of COVID-19

The counties’ positivity rates are showing  different trends — while Pinellas continues to go down, Hillsborough remains steady.

Hillsborough’s positivity rate Wednesday was 10.95%, keeping in line with the previous days’ rates, which have sat at about 10% — a marker of mass community spread.

Pinellas, on the other hand, reported a positivity rate of 6.09% on Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s 7.78% and Monday’s 9.10%.

As far as vaccinations, Pinellas County has vaccinated 53,525 individuals, 8,655 of whom has received a second dosage, and Hillsborough County has vaccinated 55,028 people, 9,904 of whom have completed the series.

Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

