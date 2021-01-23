‘No honeymoon’: Marco Rubio slams Joe Biden for centrist talk, radical left action

A Republican U.S. Senator from Florida pressed the case Friday that President Joe Biden‘s words don’t match his actions, and that any “honeymoon” period would be to the detriment of the GOP.

Sen. Marco Rubio, in a video tweeted out from the Senator’s personal account, said Biden talked like a centrist but was governing from the radical left.

“An important thing to point out this morning,” said the Senator. “President Biden is using the words of the center, talking about unity. But he’s governing from the far left.”

The Senator denounced so-called “executive fiats” from Biden, a reference to the raft of executive orders promised by the new President and delivered in recent days.

These aren’t “normal executive fiats,” the Senator continued. Instead, “they are going down the wishlist of the far left and checking them all off.”

The Senator singled out Biden’s Executive Order “wiping out the Keystone Pipeline” as “putting hardworking, blue collar union members out of work.”

Rubio has contended previously that the key to a Republican return to power rests in mobilizing blue collar supporters, and it is clear that Biden’s position leaves what Rubio sees as an opening for critique.

“That’s a far left agenda there,” Rubio said of the decision.

The Senator also drew a line of demarcation on deportations, contending that the “moratorium” is bad policy and another sop to the left wing of the party.

“We now have a President who talks like a centrist but is governing from the far left,” the Senator concluded.

Rubio, like many Republicans, is visibly recalibrating his rhetorical strategy in Democratic Washington, with the former President still toxic in many quarters.

In a Senate floor speech this week, he offered a variation on the theme, saying that Biden’s inauguration by itself wouldn’t “make America normal again.” While his rhetoric was more measured, harbingers of inevitable ideological clashes abounded.

“Fanning the flames of grievances or pursuing vengeance disguised as accountability will not produce unity; it’s the politics of resentment and retribution, which leaves us a fractured nation of people who hate each other. Demanding that the other side agree to all of your demands isn’t unity; it’s the arrogance of believing only those who agree with us are good and anyone who disagrees is not just wrong — but actually are evil,” the Senator said.

Rubio faces an election in 2022, and spirited challenges loom. A Retire Rubio political committee is already messaging, and Democrats will line up in the coming months for the chance to do in Florida what happened in Georgia earlier this month.

Meanwhile, talk abounds that Ivanka Trump is exploring a run in the Republican primary against the Senator. While that seems to be speculation as of now, there is a lot of it, and there will be more if Rubio doesn’t keep the base in check while preserving his viability for the General Election.

Successful management of that balancing act will determine whether the Senator can pull off a third term. Meanwhile, he has more pressing concerns.

‘We’re not going to be able to sit around here in a honeymoon period and watch these things happen.”

So far Biden has talked like a centrist but governed from the radical left pic.twitter.com/wVnARR4dta — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 22, 2021