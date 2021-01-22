Kathy Castor slams Ron DeSantis, Florida Republicans for rebuffing call for unity

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor slammed Florida Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, for ignoring a call to unity by President Joe Biden. That comes amid finger-pointing over treatment of the National Guard and slams on the President’s first actions since taking office.

“Joe Biden continues to call for unity as the nation confronts historic challenges. Everyone is relishing the return to normalcy – what a relief! President Biden specifically said ‘Let’s give each other a chance,’” the Tampa Democrat tweeted.

“So I was disappointed to see his generous outreach met by fear-mongering and dishonesty from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party of Florida. Already, they’re staining social media with the same type of negative and divisive rhetoric that’s brought our country to the brink of this ‘uncivil war.’”

Biden made an explicit appeal for unity in his inaugural address, two weeks after rioters stormed the Capitol during the certification of his electoral victory. Biden defeated President Donald Trump, who maintains the election was stolen, and was impeached for inciting the attempted insurrection in a speech the same morning.

Two days after that speech, Castor said she was upset at rancor coming from Florida Republicans.

DeSantis early Friday called the Florida National Guard back from protecting the Capitol in what he deemed a “half-cocked mission.”

“These folks are soldiers, not [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi‘s servants,” DeSantis told Fox News.

But Castor seemed most upset by a fundraising appeal sent out by the state party. She shared a screenshot of an email blast that read:

“Unlike New York and California, where crime and unemployment continues to skyrocket as a result of oppressive government lockdowns, here in Florida we’ve kept our state open for business. But soon under a Biden administration, we may no longer have the choice. The Radical Left — including President Biden — want to close our businesses, open our borders, let Silicon Valley shadow ban opinions they disagree with, and ultimately control our lives.”

The email blast includes buttons to donate.

“They are fundraising off the division and misinformation,” Castor lamented.