Ron DeSantis orders National Guard back to Florida from Capitol

The Governor is bringing the troops home.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered Florida’s National Guard deployment to return to Florida late Thursday night, responding to the specter of thousands of National Guard troops, including a deployment from the Sunshine State, sleeping rough at the Nation’s Capitol in parking garages without amenities such as sufficient bathrooms.

“Last night, I ordered our Adjutant General to bring Florida National Guard soldiers home from the National Capital Region,” the Governor tweeted Friday morning.

The National Guard forces went to D.C. to respond to security concerns surrounding the inauguration of President Joe Biden, after pro-Donald Trump protesters stormed the Capitol, raided offices, and battled law enforcement in a failed effort to stop the election certification.

Lawmakers of both parties, including Florida Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott and Rep. Mike Waltz, objected overnight to the treatment of the troops.

“We should be grateful to the members of the National Guard who are here securing the Capitol. I don’t know who ordered them to go sleep in a garage and can’t understand why they would do that. It needs to be reversed,” Rubio lamented Thursday night in a tweet.

“This is unacceptable. These men and women are serving our nation and should be treated with the respect they deserve. I have directed my team to help in any way we can, including offering our office space in D.C., to support these brave individuals in their mission,” Scott declared, also on Thursday night.

“This treatment is beyond despicable. While these service members are away from their families, we should be working to accommodate them —not force them out in the cold,” Waltz asserted. “Lawmakers and staffers who demanded National Guard be station at the Capitol are now complaining about their presence. You can’t have it both ways. These are soldiers, not props.”

“The level of disrespect towards our National Guardsmen is disgraceful,” added Rep. Greg Steube.

And some Governors, such as Texas’ Greg Abbott, vowed overnight to bring their troops home.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

