Jason Shoaf tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Jason Shoaf has tested positive for the coronavirus and won’t attend legislative meetings in-person this week.

The Port St. Joe Republican notified the public Sunday afternoon in a Facebook post.

“I tested positive for COVID this weekend, and I have notified local health officials,” Shoaf wrote. “For the safety and health of my colleagues and staff, and in accordance with House protocols and CDC guidelines, I will not attend committee meeting this week in person.”

Shoaf told followers he is “feeling fine” and plans to virtually participate in all meetings planned.

“We have a lot of work to do for our state, and I plan to return to meeting in person as soon as it is safe to do so,” he added.

Shoaf faced a COVID-19 scare in September when a lobbyist attending a fundraiser the lawmaker hosted later tested positive. No one else in attendance tested positive immediately following the event.

Monday marks the beginning of the second week of the Senate’s interim meetings before the Legislative Session begins in March.

Shoaf is vice chair of the House Secondary Education & Career Development Subcommittee, which is not scheduled to meet this week. His other committee assignments include the House Government Operations Subcommittee and House Tourism, Infrastructure and Energy Subcommittee, both of which will hold meetings Wednesday.

Shoaf, first elected to House District 7 in 2019, represents Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Jefferson, Lafayette, Liberty, Madison, Taylor and Wakulla counties and part of Leon County.

The House is limiting the number of chairs available to the public during committees in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Rep. Randy Fine, a Palm Bay Republican, was hospitalized with the coronavirus in August. Rep. Geraldine Thompson, a Windemere Democrat, revealed earlier this month she had tested positive.

Senators have also tested positive, including Senate President Wilton Simpson and Senate Rules Committee Chair Kathleen Passidomo. A Senate leadership meeting scheduled for the first “committee week” was rescheduled to Monday because of Passidomo’s diagnosis earlier this month.