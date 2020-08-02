Randy Fine hospitalized for COVID-19

Rep. Randy Fine has been hospitalized for COVID-19.

In a Sunday Facebook post, Fine said he was admitted to Holmes Regional Medical Center after an X-ray showed he had suffered serious lung damage.

“I’m not going to lie — I’m pretty scared. I didn’t even see the boys before I left because I figured I’d be back in a couple hours,” Fine wrote.

“Good news is they want me here as a precaution — for observation. Nothing about my present condition requires supplemental oxygen, let alone a ventilator. And they only have this snapshot in time of my lungs — they don’t know if it would have looked worse a few days ago. But they feel as though things could fall apart quickly and if I do need those things it is better that I am here,” he continued.

“My odds are pretty good. But then again, I wouldn’t have thought I’d be getting admitted to the hospital after 12 days of this.

“I don’t normally ask people to pray for me, but I’m going to make an exception this time. And please include my family in it, as they need me. I have so much left to teach the boys,” he concluded.

Fine tested positive for coronavirus on July 22. His two sons tested positive the same day and his wife, Wendy, had tested positive on July 21.

In a text message to Florida Today, Fine said his wife and sons “feel back to normal.”

Fine was the second sitting lawmaker to announce he had tested positive for coronavirus, following West Park Rep. Shevrin Jones, who has since recovered.

Last week, Fleming Island Sen. Rob Bradley became the third lawmaker, and first Senator, to test positive for coronavirus.

As of Sunday, the state has reported 487,132 cases of coronavirus and 7,206 deaths.

Sunday’s update includes 7,104 new diagnoses, the fewest in nearly a month. New hospitalizations also declined, with only 178 new confirmations in the last 24 hours, now for a total of 27,150 hospitalizations.

The Agency for Health Care Administration reports 7,968 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 281 in the last 24 hours.