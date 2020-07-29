Rob Bradley tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Rob Bradley has tested positive for coronavirus, he told Florida Politics on Wednesday.

Bradley, a Fleming Island Republican, said he woke up in the middle of the night last night with a fever and tested positive for the virus today. He said he is “generally not feeling right.”

He said he is self-isolating and doesn’t know how he contracted the virus, adding that he has not been anywhere “out of the ordinary.”

Bradley says his wife, Jennifer Bradley, was also tested for coronavirus but her test came back negative. Jennifer Bradley is a candidate for Senate District 5, the seat currently held by Rob Bradley.

The Senate Appropriations Chair is the first state Senator to test positive for the virus.