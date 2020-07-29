Connect with us

Rob Bradley tests positive for coronavirus

Beyond the veil: What mask requirements are in place in Florida?

More than 200 Floridians confirmed dead Wednesday, a new COVID-19 record

COVID-19 cases increasing in juvenile justice system

Infected prison inmates nearing 7,000

Despite rising death toll, Ron DeSantis says COVID-19 trends are good

Rob Bradley tests positive for coronavirus

He is the first state Senator to test positive for the virus.

on

Sen. Rob Bradley has tested positive for coronavirus, he told Florida Politics on Wednesday.

Bradley, a Fleming Island Republican, said he woke up in the middle of the night last night with a fever and tested positive for the virus today. He said he is “generally not feeling right.”

He said he is  self-isolating and doesn’t know how he contracted the virus, adding that he has not been anywhere “out of the ordinary.”

Bradley says his wife, Jennifer Bradley, was also tested for coronavirus but her test came back negative. Jennifer Bradley is a candidate for Senate District 5, the seat currently held by Rob Bradley.

The Senate Appropriations Chair is the first state Senator to test positive for the virus.

