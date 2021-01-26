Marco Rubio, Rick Scott see impeachment trial as political theater

Neither Florida U.S. Senators required 280 characters to signal hard opposition to the impending impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

In tweets Tuesday morning, both Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott characterized Trump’s second trial, slated for the Senate this winter, as mere political theater.

At 8:19 a.m., Rubio fumed that the whole thing was a “waste of time.”

“Waste of time impeachment isn’t about accountability,” Rubio remonstrated. “It’s about demands from vengeance from the radical left. And a new ‘show’ for the ‘Political Entertainment Industry’.”

Minus air quotes, Florida’s Junior Senator made essentially the same point.

“This impeachment is nothing more than political theater. The Democrats are confusing the U.S. Capitol, where we should be helping the American people, with another big white building in DC that specializes in theater and shows…. the Kennedy Center. It’s time to get back to work,” Scott urged.

The tweets memorialized the Senators’ established position on the process, which clearly didn’t move when House impeachment managers delivered the charge to the Senate Monday evening.

Rubio and Scott are not alone. Seventeen Republicans, at the least, will have to vote to convict Trump, and it doesn’t appear the numbers are there.

Rubio mused that an impeachment trial would be like “pouring gasoline onto a fire,” suggesting that it could stoke tensions in the public.

“The first chance I get to vote to end this trial, I’ll do it,” Florida’s senior Senator vowed on Fox News Sunday, “because I think it’s bad for America.”

Rubio argued that Trump “bears some responsibility” for the violence inflicted by his supporters on Jan. 6, but that a Senate trial would “stir it up even more.”

Rubio went on to warn that “we’re going to jump right back into what we’ve been doing for the last five years and stirring it up again with a trial.”

“It’s going to stir it up even more and make it harder to get things done going forward,” he said, predicting that a Senate trial would fuel the political divisions that “turned us into a country of people who hate each other.”

Scott has likewise warned that the trial could stoke tensions.

“All these vendettas against the past: it makes no sense,” Scott said on Jan. 11. “This should be a time of unity, of hope for the future. That’s not what they’re doing.”