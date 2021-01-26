Connect with us

Influence

Michelle Salzman seeks funding for Take Stock in College

Headlines Influence

Bill to certify victims of reform school abuse progresses beyond last year's roadblock

Influence

Michelle Salzman seeks funding for Take Stock in College

The program supports low-income, at-risk youth on their way toward a degree.

on

Pensacola Republican Rep. Michelle Salzman has filed an appropriations project request that would deliver $750,000 to Take Stock in College.

Take Stock in College launched in 2018 as an offshoot of Take Stock in Children, which supports low-income, at-risk youth on their way toward a high school diploma.

The college program focuses on Take Stock students who earned their diplomas and provides similar support as they work toward a college degree. The program has student ambassadors posted at each of Florida’s 40 state colleges and universities as well as a network of college completion coaches assigned to multiple institutions.

According to Salzman’s appropriations request, the program “aims to help our students attending a Florida college or university achieve postsecondary degree attainment and graduation rate of at least 95% through its Take Stock in College program. This program will ensure the more than 6,000 Take Stock college students attending a Florida college or university will graduate and be career-ready.”

The request includes $355,000 in salaries and benefits for the ambassadors and completion coaches. Another $155,000 will be put toward for tech and software licenses to track student progress and “nudge” them with interactive reminders, and $150,000 will fund mental health and wellness experts.

Finally, the request sets aside $90,000 for the project director’s salary. The director is responsible for overseeing the program and ensuring its effectiveness, “including hiring, training, managing all staff, and communicating with Take Stock in Children, college, and university leaders.”

All funding in the request is nonrecurring.

A similar appropriations request was filed in the 2020 Legislative Session and was included in the budget passed by lawmakers. However, the $850,000 line item was vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

That iteration did not include funding for mental health experts and would have instead directed $250,000 to a program that issued “minigrants to facilitate the transition from high school to post-secondary education by trusted Take Stock in Children Affiliate Staff.”

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.