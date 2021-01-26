Blaise Ingoglia wants $3 million for UF Alzheimer’s and dementia research

Rep. Blaise Ingoglia is requesting $3 million from the state for the University of Florida’s Alzheimer’s and dementia research — double the funding the program received last year.

The appropriations request, HB 2201, seeks funding for UF’s Center for Translational Research in Neurodegenerative Disease (CTRND), which focuses on developing therapies for neurodegenerative disease, like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

The significant boost in funding would contribute to the program’s equipment and resource expenses. According to the request, $2 million would be used to support human imaging equipment and interventional equipment, as well as the placement of staff scientists.

Of the remaining funds, $750,000 would be used as partial support for more than 30 staff scientists, post-doctoral fellows and other trainees, and $250,000 would go toward IT and database support for the 1Florida Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.

Although Ingoglia is asking for a hefty chunk from the state, most of the funding for the research center stems from the federal government, which is expected to provide 81% of this year’s funding, or $22,950,586. About 9% of the center will be funded from local support, about $2.5 million.

However, the leap in funding from the state may still be too ambitious, especially with the state’s significant budget challenges expected this year due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

The state remains in a tough budget posture as economists had projected a 6.1% drop in revenue. That number was later revised down $1.49 billion to $32.48 billion — still sitting far lower than in previous years.

In the request, the center expects to rely on funding from the state to the tune of more than $10 million over the next five years. The Board of Governors will be the responsible agency for dolling out the cash.

In explaining its benefits to the state, the center cites long-term reduction in costs of advanced dementia as studies and therapies slow the cognitive decline of participants.