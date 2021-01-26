First Coast COVID-19 toll grows 6K cases in one week

The First Coast region surpassed 121,000 coronavirus cases, according to Florida Department of Health Data released Tuesday.

There are now 121,399 COVID-19 infections in the five-county Northeast Florida area, an increase of nearly 6,000 cases for the region in just one week. Cases have grown nearly 10,000 cases over the past two weeks.

The number of people who have died on the First Coast because of the pandemic passed the 1,400 mark Tuesday for a total of 1,414 deaths caused by coronavirus. That’s up 101 in just the past week and a single-day increase of 29.

Clay County accounted for much of the increase. Clay added 14 new deaths as of Tuesday. It was the first time Clay has added to the region’s death toll since Jan. 21 when there were 226 deaths caused by the pandemic in that county.

Clay also recorded a total of 14,906 cases as of Tuesday.

In other areas of the First Coast:

— Jacksonville now has confirmed 79,090 cases, a jump of nearly 4,000 in one week. There are now 891 deaths caused by the outbreak in Jacksonville, an increase of 10 since Monday’s report, and 44 over the past week.

— St. Johns county recorded 17,695 total cases Tuesday and 157 deaths, which is up two from the previous day. The county added nearly 1,000 cases over the past week.

— Nassau County tallied 6,750 total infections Tuesday while holding steady at 79 deaths.

— Baker County now has 2,958 infections and added three new deaths for a total of 47. That’s the first time Baker has added any new deaths since Jan. 22 when there were 44.

Across Florida, there are now 1,667,763 COVID-19 infections as well as 26,080 deaths caused by the outbreak.