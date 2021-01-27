Connect with us

Latest on the legislative staffing merry-go-round

Union deductions bill sparks fight

Latest on the legislative staffing merry-go-round

The legislative wheel keeps on spinning.

on

With a tip of the hat for LobbyTools, here are the latest movements — both on and off — the legislative merry-go-round.

On: Kathryn Vigrass is the new administrative assistant to the Senate Committee on Commerce and Tourism.

Off and on: Celia Georgiades moved from administrative assistant in the Senate Health Policy Committee to administrative assistant in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Off and on: Lynn Wells moved from administrative assistant in the Senate Finance and Tax Committee to administrative assistant in the Senate Health Policy Committee.

Off: Charlean L. Gatlin stepped down as legislative assistant to Orlando Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy.

On: Diane Diggs-Randolph is the new legislative assistant to Fort Lauderdale Democratic Sen. Gary Farmer.

Off: Elise Minkoff stepped down as legislative assistant to St. Petersburg Democratic Sen. Darryl Rouson.

Off: Beth Labasky stepped down as legislative assistant to Miami Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo.

On: Sabrina Arnold is the new administrative support to the House Health Care Appropriations and Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittees.

On: Sadie Haire is the new district secretary to Port St. Joe Republican Rep. Jason Shoaf.

 

