Merritt Martin appointed external affairs Chief of Staff to new CEO of Moffitt Cancer Center

Merritt Martin will be joining Moffitt Cancer Center CEO Patrick Hwu’s office as his new Chief of Staff, starting Feb. 8.

Martin, a familiar face to many in the Florida Capitol, has worked for Moffitt Cancer Center since 2008.

Most recently, Martin served as the Director of Public Affairs in the government relations department. There, she advocated for the cancer center and its work before the Florida Legislature, the Governor, the Cabinet, and local government offices.

The incoming Chief of Staff has been recognized by organizations across Tampa Bay for her achievements.

Martin was named a Young Professional of the Year by the Tampa Bay Business Journal, as well as listed in Business Observer’s “40 under 40” rankings. She was also named a Tampa Bay “Up and Comer” and “Business Women on the Year” in 2018.

Prior to working at Moffitt, Martin worked as a legislative aide for Pinellas state Rep. Bill Heller in the Florida House. Martin also managed Heller’s successful reelection campaign in 2008.

Martin received her Bachelor’s and Master’s of Public Administration from the University of South Florida, where she also serves on the Foundation Board. Martin is also the former chair of the university’s Alumni board of directors.

She is a graduate of Leadership Tampa, Leadership Florida and Moffitt’s Leadership Academy.

Moffitt CEO Hwu was appointed in August, and took the role in November. Hwu is a world-renowned immunologist.

The appointment came after former Moffitt CEO, Dr. Alan List, resigned under pressure amid a controversy that linked him and others at the hospital to possible exploitation of American-funded research by China, according to a report from the Tampa Bay Times. The new leadership team presents a unique opportunity for Martin to help reestablish trust in Moffitt throughout the broader community.

Moffitt Cancer Center is Florida’s only National Cancer Institute designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, working on treating cancer patients and completing research.