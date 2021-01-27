Connect with us

South Florida records 2.5K new COVID-19 cases, 35 new deaths

The region is closing in on 9,000 deaths overall in three counties alone.

on

The big three counties in South Florida saw another 35 deaths in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report from the Department of Health.

That’s a jump from Tuesday, when only 19 new deaths were recorded. From Friday through Monday, the tri-county area recorded more than 50 new deaths per day. That data shows when deaths were reported, not necessarily when they occurred.

The tri-county area — consisting of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties — added 2,542 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. That’s a fairly low number, but the drop is largely due to a drop in testing. The case positivity rate — measuring the share of tests which are positive — remained fairly steady in all three counties.

That number continues to hover above 8% in each county over the past seven days. Health experts say that number should remain below 5% in order to keep the virus under control.

South Florida has now recorded more than 636,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, along with 8,969 deaths. That number will almost certainly eclipse 9,000 by the end of the week.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— Jan. 6-12: 46 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 28 newly-reported deaths per day, 2,838 new confirmed cases per day, 9.8% positivity rate

— Jan. 13-19: 45 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 24 newly-reported deaths per day, 2,310 new confirmed cases per day, 9.1% positivity rate

— Jan. 20-26: 39 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 20 newly-reported deaths per day, 2,069 new confirmed cases per day, 8.3% positivity rate

Broward

— Jan. 6-12: 29 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 8 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,332 new confirmed cases per day, 9.5% positivity rate

— Jan. 13-19: 22 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,111 new confirmed cases per day, 8.4% positivity rate

— Jan. 20-26: 23 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 9 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,056 new confirmed cases per day, 8.1% positivity rate

Palm Beach

— Jan. 6-12: 16 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 903 new confirmed cases per day, 10% positivity rate

— Jan. 13-19: 16 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 12 newly-reported deaths per day, 753 new confirmed cases per day, 8.4% positivity rate

— Jan. 20-26: 18 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 9 newly-reported deaths per day, 691 new confirmed cases per day, 8.4% positivity rate

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

