Gov. DeSantis’s budget calls for more than $420M for affordable housing

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ first full budget proposal following the COVID-19 outbreak calls for more than $423 million to help fund major housing programs in the state.

Last year, lawmakers mostly negotiated the 2020-21 budget prior to the pandemic’s start. The 2021-22 budget will be far more attuned to the fallout from the outbreak, and housing woes are certainly near the top of Floridians’ minds as the economic downfall from the outbreak continues.

Under the Governor’s budget proposal unveiled Thursday, DeSantis is recommending nearly $297 million for the State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program (SHIP). Nearly $127 million more would go toward the State Apartment Incentive Loan (SAIL) Program.

The SHIP funds aim to help local governments provide affordable housing options for families in need.

“SHIP dollars may be used to fund emergency repairs, new construction, rehabilitation, down payment and closing cost assistance, impact fees, construction and gap financing, mortgage buy-downs, acquisition of property for affordable housing, matching dollars for federal housing grants and programs, and homeownership counseling,” reads a state explainer on the budget website.

SAIL money is used at the state level to give low-interest loans to developers willing to build affordable housing. “SAIL funds serve to bridge the gap between primary financing and the total cost of the development,” the state explains. “This allows developers to obtain the full financing needed to construct or rehabilitate affordable multifamily units.”

Affordable housing has been a touchy topic for years when it comes to budget negotiations. The Sadowski Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which helps fund the SHIP and SAIL programs, has been repeatedly depleted, with its funds diverted back in the general revenue fund, to be used on non-housing projects.

It remains to be seen whether the Governor’s recommendations on housing funds will stick through this Session’s negotiations, which are sure to be intense. While questions have been raised about the pandemic’s impact on state revenues, this year’s $96.6 billion budget proposal is $4.3 billion larger than last year’s final budget.